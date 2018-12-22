Hounds can’t overcome bad start

John Cate | The News North Surry’s Nick Badgett drives the ball toward the basket during Friday’s loss to Atkins. - John Cate | The News The Hounds’ Chase Swartz brings the ball across the time-line during Friday’s WPAC loss to Atkins. -

For 24 minutes of Friday night’s game, North Surry was the better team. Unfortunately, the Greyhounds weren’t very good in the first eight.

Visiting Atkins scored 20 points in less than five minutes of game time in the first quarter of the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference showdown, taking an early 17 point lead. North Surry spent the rest of the night trying to catch up, and never could do it in dropping a 74-59 loss to the Camels.

The Hounds (1-4, 0-2 WPAC) trailed 20-3 at the end of a first quarter in which neither team scored until the 4:49 mark. Atkins, which was coming off a road victory over 4A Glenn on Wednesday night, pushed the tempo from the start, but missed several shots early on. At the other end of the floor, the Camels flustered North Surry’s leading scorer Nick Badgett with a triangle-and-two defense and ran out to a substantial lead before the Hounds were able to respond.

Badgett scored seven points in the first minute and a half of the second quarter, and his teammates also got into the flow of the game as North Surry bounced back strong. A 3-pointer by Brett Johnson cut the gap to 34-26 with 39 seconds to play in the first half, and then Chase Swartz stepped in and drew a charge right before halftime, wiping an Atkins basket off the board.

However, the Camels (7-2, 2-0) scored the first seven points of the third quarter and pushed the lead back to 15 points. The Hounds countered with more offense from Badgett, who scored seven points in the last four minutes of the period, but his 15-footer right before the buzzer still left the Hounds down 51-37 with just eight minutes remaining.

Both teams played well offensively in the fourth quarter, but North Surry was unable to whittle away its deficit. After being down by 17 early in the game, the Hounds ended up losing by 15.

North is off until the day after Christmas, when the team will play a familiar foe in the opening round of the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic. The Hounds will be hosting Mount Airy, who they beat 81-78 back on Dec. 13.

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

