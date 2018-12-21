Comeback kids take win No. 7

Cory Smith | The News Carlie Via (14) tied for the most points for the Lady Eagles with 10. - Cory Smith | The News East Surry’s Morgan Smith (5) drives along the baseline against Surry Central’s Brooklyn Lester. - Cory Smith | The News Kalia Speaks streaks down the court on a Cardinal fastbreak. - Cory Smith | The News Mandy Holt and the Surry Central Lady Golden Eagles moved to 7-1 with a comeback victory over East Surry Friday night. - -

DOBSON — If there’s anything that the Surry Central Lady Golden Eagles have proved en route to a 7-1 record, it’s that they can never truly be counted out until the final whistle blows.

Surry Central overcame an eight-point deficit by scoring 26 points in the fourth quarter to best county foe East Surry 55-54.

The Cardinals (3-2) had their three-game win streak snapped in Friday’s loss to Central. East held the lead from the 6:14 mark in the first quarter until just 4:11 remained in the fourth quarter, going up by as many as 12.

Elle Sutphin, who led all scorers with 20 points and six boards, scored the first six points for East Surry. The Cardinals implemented a full-court press following Sutphin’s first basket, leading to two turnovers that would give the junior her next four points. Savanah Atkins finally got the Eagles on the board by scoring down low nearly three minutes into the game.

Morgan Smith made the first 3-pointer of the night to give East a 9-2 advantage. A steal on the following Eagle in-bounds pass and dish to Sutphin gave East an 11-2 lead.

Jordan Westmoreland and Tara Blevins each scored in the paint to cut into the lead before Sutphin put the Cardinals back ahead. Megan Atkins nailed a triple at the end of the quarter to make it 13-11 after eight minutes of basketball.

Free throws played a huge role in Friday’s game. While most of the free-throw shooting took place in the fourth quarter, East was able to increase its lead by attacking the basket and making it to the line.

Of the Cardinals’ 14 points in the second quarter, eight were from the charity stripe. East finished a perfect 10/10 from the line in the first half.

Four consecutive free throws made by Sutphin gave East a 27-15 lead, the largest of the night. Central was held to just eight points in the quarter, coming from a Savanah Atkins triple, a field goal and free throw from Mia McMillen, and a free throw from Westmoreland.

The Cards struck first in the second half on a Dasia Lambert field goal, but nine of the next 11 points were for the Golden Eagles. Taylor Cochran led the Eagles’ effort in the paint, while Via and McMillen did work on the free-throw line. After shooting 3/9 from the foul line in the first half, Central shot 5/8 in the third quarter.

The lead was cut to just three points before Smith notched her second triple of the night. East led 38-30 heading into the final quarter of play.

Both teams took advantage of numerous foul calls to start the fourth quarter. In the first two minutes of the final quarter, a combined 17 free throws were attempted. Following the foul shot clinic, East Surry’s Smith scored the first field goal to put the Cards up 47-40.

Beginning with two points from Blevins, Central scored the next seven points to tie the game for the first time. Megan Atkins’ second triple tied the game. Via hit a free throw to cap the Eagles’ 13-0 run.

Lambert made it a four-point game with two made free throws, but Via brought the lead back with two of her own. Lambert was put back on the line with 38.1 seconds left to play and made one-of-two. A Cardinal steal and layup from Smith made it 55-52 in Central’s favor with 20.1 left to play.

Joley Cabe went to the line with 17.9 left to play and went 0/2. The Cardinals drove down the court, setting up Kalia Speaks for the game-tying triple. Sutphin grabbed the offensive rebound before putting up her own 3-pointer. The shot didn’t fall, but Sutphin did manage to get a shot up as time expired, but it was just a two, giving Central the 55-54 win.

Sutphin led all scorers with 20, followed by Smith with 12, McMillen and Via with 10, and Lambert with nine.

A combined 60 free throws were taken in Friday’s game. Surry Central shot 22-for-34 from the line while East finished 22-for-26.

Central scores 26 in the fourth to defeat East

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

