Lady Hounds battle back for win

John Cate | The News North Surry’s Stephanie Simpson gets the block call against Atkins’ Aniah McManus during the Lady Hounds’ come-from-behind win over the Lady Camels Friday night. Physical play such as this was common during the evening. - John Cate | The News North Surry’s Callie Allen had an outstanding game off the bench for the Lady Hounds and scored 11 second-half points to help her team battle back for the WPAC victory. - John Cate | The News The Lady Hounds’ Hannah Moxley didn’t expect to be playing point guard for most of Friday night, but she played it well and made the clinching free throws with 12 seconds remaining. -

Fans of the North Surry women’s basketball team saw plenty to be discouraged about in a four-game losing streak. On Friday night, the Lady Greyhounds gave them a performance to be proud of.

With defending Northwest 1A Conference co-champion Atkins in the house, it looked like business as usual, as the Lady Camels dominated early and held a 14-6 lead at the end of the opening period. Making matters worse, North lost starting point guard Michaela Stone to an injury in the second quarter, forcing head coach Shane Slate to change his lineup.

By the time the final buzzer sounded, North Surry’s losing streak was over nevertheless. The Lady Hounds walked off the court at Ron King Gym with a 38-34 victory.

“We really needed this win tonight to get some confidence back,” said Slate. “We’ve played well at times before this, (but) we’ve had problems taking care of the basketball and getting frustrated when it doesn’t go in. We’d had a couple of games in a row where we didn’t take care of the basketball, and it just absolutely killed us.

“Tonight, we kept fighting and scratching and we found a way.”

North Surry (3-6, 1-1 Western Piedmont Athletic Conference) got contributions from virtually everyone in fighting back for the win, but particularly noteworthy were the performances of junior Hannah Moxley, who spent most of the game playing out of position at the point, and freshman Callie Allen, who had 11 second-half points and more importantly, took on the thankless task of guarding speedy Atkins senior point guard Aniah McManus.

“(Allen) has been listening and working hard and trying to figure things out, and that’s not easy as a first-year player on varsity,” said Slate. “She’s made some adjustments and done some good things for us.”

After the Lady Camels took a 14-6 lead on a short hook shot by Camarra Monae with 1:41 remaining in the opening quarter, North Surry held Atkins scoreless for a total of 10:26, shutting out Atkins for the entire second period and 45 seconds of the third. It was a good thing, because the Lady Hounds were struggling on offense as well. North caught up by halftime in a torturous stretch that saw Stephanie Simpson scored on an 18-footer and a putback, then Callie Willard knock down a 10-footer and finally a 17-footer with 1:07 remaining in the first half to tie the score at 14.

“Our first priority all season has been defense,” said Slate. “The problem against Walkertown and Reagan was that our offense put too much pressure on our defense when we turned the ball over too much. We did a better job of taking care of the ball tonight.”

The Lady Hounds took the lead for the first time a half-minute into the third, when Moxley stole the ball after a poor Camel pass and sent it ahead to Allen for a layup. Atkins’ Kaitlyn Davis knocked down a three from the left wing to end the Camels’ dry spell, and then two baskets by McManus sandwiched around one by Monae put the visitors on top 23-17 midway through the quarter. But North Surry wasn’t backing down. Jessi Shelnutt ran out on a fastbreak and scored to cut the gap back to four, later hit a 13-foot baseline jumper, and when Allen knocked down two free throws at the 1:05 mark, the score was tied at 24. A late free throw by Monae gave the Camels a one-point edge with a quarter to play.

Play went back and forth as the final period got under way. Allen had a short jumper and made both ends of a one-and-one, but Davis had an and-one layup in between. Willard made a free throw to give her team the lead, but McManus sank two to get it back. Allen made two more free throws and then McManus went backdoor for a 32-31 Lady Camel lead with 3:21 left.

No one scored for the next two minutes, while Slate spent all of his remaining time-outs setting his defense. He used his last one after Shelnutt stole the ball with 1:18 to play. Moxley drove into the paint and swished a five-footer eight seconds later, but McManus answered with a scoop shot. 34-33 Atkins with 57 seconds to play.

Moxley drew a foul and made one of two free throws, but Shelnutt beat two Camels to the rebound. The ball swung around to Willard, who drew a foul and knocked down a pair with 30 seconds to play. When McManus missed on her next trip down the floor, Shelnutt was again on the spot for the rebound and quickly got the ball to Moxley. Her two free throws with 12 seconds remaining clinched the hard-fought win.

Willard led North with 13 points. Allen added 11, Moxley and Shelnutt five each, and Simpson four. For Atkins (7-2), McManus had 13 and Davis eight.

In other games played at Ron King Gym on Friday night, the North Surry JV men’s team trailed by five points with a minute left in regulation, but fought back to force overtime and then downed the Camels’ JV 67-61. The varsity men’s game ended in a win for the Camels, and a full report on that game will appear in the Sunday issue of the News.

The Lady Hounds will compete in the Bojangles’ Holiday Classic at Starmount High School on Dec. 27-28. North’s first game is with independent-school powerhouse Forsyth Home Educators (11-0) at 1 p.m. on Dec. 27.

North Surry’s Stephanie Simpson gets the block call against Atkins’ Aniah McManus during the Lady Hounds’ come-from-behind win over the Lady Camels Friday night. Physical play such as this was common during the evening. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_DSC_0147-2.jpg North Surry’s Stephanie Simpson gets the block call against Atkins’ Aniah McManus during the Lady Hounds’ come-from-behind win over the Lady Camels Friday night. Physical play such as this was common during the evening. John Cate | The News North Surry’s Callie Allen had an outstanding game off the bench for the Lady Hounds and scored 11 second-half points to help her team battle back for the WPAC victory. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_DSC_0195-2.jpg North Surry’s Callie Allen had an outstanding game off the bench for the Lady Hounds and scored 11 second-half points to help her team battle back for the WPAC victory. John Cate | The News The Lady Hounds’ Hannah Moxley didn’t expect to be playing point guard for most of Friday night, but she played it well and made the clinching free throws with 12 seconds remaining. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_DSC_0200-1.jpg The Lady Hounds’ Hannah Moxley didn’t expect to be playing point guard for most of Friday night, but she played it well and made the clinching free throws with 12 seconds remaining. John Cate | The News

Lady Hounds snap losing streak with gutty conference win

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.