Lions run out of gas against FHE

John Cate | The News Millennium point guard Wil Danley looks for a way to the basket during Thursday night’s game with Forsyth Home Educators. - John Cate | The News Grant Routh led the Lions with 12 points in Thursday’s game with Forsyth. Two of them came on this drive to the basket that led to a foul and two free throws. - John Cate | The News Millennium’s Elijah Surrell made the rebound on this play, and then had a hard time finding a teammate to pass the ball to after being double-teamed by Forsyth. -

Forsyth Home Educators brought 11 players to its Thursday night showdown Millennium Charter Academy, and the Lions could only counter with seven, including one who wasn’t even normally a member of the varsity.

They didn’t win the game, but give the Lions credit for putting up a fight.

Forsyth, a member of the N.C. Home Educators Athletic Conference, dropped eight 3-pointers on the Lions and gradually pulled away from a 38-35 third-quarter lead, eventually downing Millennium 64-48 in its final game before a two-week break for Christmas.

“We lost a kid to a wrist injury last night and he’s going to be out two weeks,” said MCA head coach Zeb Norman. “We were shorthanded and we were tired, but we can’t use that as an excuse. We had a lot of turnovers tonight, and you can’t win a ballgame when you’re turning the ball over.”

The game with the Hawks was the third in as many nights for the Lions (2-7 overall), and Forsyth had as many upperclassmen on their team as MCA had players. However, this didn’t stop Millennium from taking the fight right to Forsyth in the early part of the contest. The Hawks’ Sam Williamson opened the game with a 3-pointer, but the Lions’ Emery Meadows soon answered with one of his own, and when Hemil Hira scored on a reverse layup with five and a half minutes left in the opening period, Millennium had the lead and would keep it for the rest of the opening period. Wil Danley added a three of his own, Grant Routh hit two free throws and Hira scored off a putback to give the Lions a 12-5 lead with 1:29 left in the quarter.

However, this is where the home team hit a scoring drought. Millennium failed to score again until the 5:23 mark of the second quarter, while Forsyth Home Educators got hot. The Hawks scored six points before the end of the first to close to within 12-11, and then took the lead on back-to-back 3-pointers by Joshua Petusky early in the second. Forsyth had scored 12 unanswered points, and Norman had to ask for a time-out with his team down 17-12.

Hira ended the run with a stickback, and then Routh sank two free throws to get Millennium back within a point, but Forsyth took advantage of the Lions’ shaky ball-handling to make another run down the stretch of the second quarter. The visitors held a 26-19 halftime lead.

The Lions began the second half well, whittling their deficit back down to 28-22 when Meadows hit another three at the 6:22 mark, but then Forsyth scored the next eight points and led by 14 at the midway point of the quarter. Millennium had one more rally in it. Danley began it with a 3-pointer, and then a stickback by Routh got the Lions closer. As time ticked down under two minutes in the quarter, Tristan Shockley hit back-to-back threes, both off the right wing, and with 1:29 left in the period, Millennium had gone on a 13-2 run and trailed just 38-35.

This was unfortunately the Lions’ high-water mark of the second half. The team had played 87 minutes of basketball with just seven players in a period of roughly 48 hours, and in the final minutes, it all seemed to be taking its toll. Three times in the last minute of the third quarter, Forsyth was able to power the ball to the basket and stretch the lead back out. The Hawks, who had played just once in the past 13 days and had plenty of fresh legs, picked up the pace in the fourth quarter and finally put Millennium away.

“We’re a very young team, definitely a work in progress,” said Norman. “We have some successful moments, and then it seems like we have mental letdowns. We have got to get where we are consistent from the start of the game and play four good quarters of basketball. If you have as many turnovers as we did tonight, you’re not going to have a chance to win.”

Routh led the Lions with 12 points. Meadows added 10, Shockley nine, Danley seven, Hira six, and Logan Santich and Elijah Surrell two each. Daniel Cox led Forsyth Home Educators with 14.

No women’s game was played. The schools agreed to postpone the game due to injuries in recent games that would have made it impossible for the Lady Lions to field a competitive team.

Playing third game in as many days, Millennium falters late

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

