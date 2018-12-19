Lady Raiders pillage Hounds

John Cate | The News North Surry’s Hannah Moxley looks for an outlet while being guarded by Reagan’s Taniya Ford. - John Cate | The News The Lady Hounds’ Jessi Shelnutt goes up for a shot against Reagan defender Soley Wilson during Wednesday night’s game. - John Cate | The News North Surry’s Stephanie Simpson battles Reagan’s Katie Cothran for a rebound during Wednesday night’s game. -

The Lady Greyhounds already knew they had their work cut out for them if they wanted to knock off 4A Reagan on Wednesday night at the Ron King Gym.

However, a lack of execution on both ends of the court doomed their efforts before they even got started, as the Lady Raiders scored the first 21 points of the game and cruised to a 65-24 victory in what became North Surry’s fourth consecutive defeat.

The Lady Hounds (2-6 overall) struggled against Reagan’s full-court pressure defense and half-court trap throughout the opening quarter, committing several turnovers that led to easy baskets for the visitors. When North did beat the pressure, it was able to get several good looks at the basket, but failed to knock even a single shot down. The Lady Hounds shot 0-for-12 from the field and trailed 19-0 at the end of the opening quarter.

The score was 21-0 when Stephanie Simpson finally got North Surry out of its slump, hitting a 3-pointer from the left wing at the 7:04 mark of the second quarter. Helped by a more liberal substitution pattern on the part of Reagan (5-3 overall) and a concomitant drop in the Lady Raiders’ defensive intensity, the home team actually outscored Reagan 14-10 in the quarter and trailed 29-14 at halftime. Simpson was responsible for most of this. In addition to the trey that finally got the Lady Hounds on the board, she hit an 18-footer from the baseline at the three-minute mark, and had an old-fashioned basket-and-foul three-point play a minute later, netting eight points in the quarter. However, the frame was costly for North because sophomore Emma Burnett went down with a knee injury with nine seconds left before halftime and had to be carried off the court.

Reagan’s Annie Kelly did most of the damage for the Lady Raiders in the third quarter. The six-foot senior, who had scored just one point in the first half, got to the basket for free throws twice in the opening minute of the second half and converted all four of them. She ended up with 10 points in the quarter, and Reagan once again ratcheted up the defensive intensity, extending the lead to 51-21 by the end of the quarter.

The visitors scored the first 12 points of a fourth quarter where North head coach Shane Slate was already clearing his own bench, and the game ended with a running clock.

This was a “Ladies’ Night Only” contest, in which only the JV and varsity women’s teams competed. In the first game, Reagan’s JV’s beat North Surry 35-24.

The previous night, the Lady Hounds had played their Western Piedmont Athletic Conference opener at Walkertown. North also dug itself an early hole in that one, as the Wolfpack led 10-2 early in the second quarter. The Lady Hounds rallied to take the lead twice in the third quarter, but ended up losing 43-34.

They will try to get back on track Friday night at home against Atkins.

North Surry’s Hannah Moxley looks for an outlet while being guarded by Reagan’s Taniya Ford. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_DSC_0125.jpg North Surry’s Hannah Moxley looks for an outlet while being guarded by Reagan’s Taniya Ford. John Cate | The News The Lady Hounds’ Jessi Shelnutt goes up for a shot against Reagan defender Soley Wilson during Wednesday night’s game. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_DSC_0127.jpg The Lady Hounds’ Jessi Shelnutt goes up for a shot against Reagan defender Soley Wilson during Wednesday night’s game. John Cate | The News North Surry’s Stephanie Simpson battles Reagan’s Katie Cothran for a rebound during Wednesday night’s game. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_DSC_0132.jpg North Surry’s Stephanie Simpson battles Reagan’s Katie Cothran for a rebound during Wednesday night’s game. John Cate | The News

North starts poorly, gets overwhelmed by 4A Reagan