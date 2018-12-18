Surry slumps, but breaks out

John Cate | The News Surry Homeschool’s Karlie Effler has had several big games in helping the Lady Patriots get off to an 8-3 start to their season. -

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Surry Homeschool head women’s coach Todd Hill has come to expect it. Every year, it seems like the Lady Patriots have a shooting slump for Christmas.

Since a win over Millennium Charter Academy back on Nov. 27, Surry has played in four games and had two others either cancelled or postponed. In the four contests that they have played, the Lady Patriots posted a 2-2 record.

“You always travel through a funk with every team you have, and you want to make it as short a funk as you can,” said Hill, whose team is 8-3 on the season. “There are going to be times you shoot the ball badly, and then it comes down how well you play defensively and how well you rebound.”

The team’s December schedule began on the third, a few days after a scheduled non-conference tilt with Forsyth Home Educators was postponed. Surry beat Asheville 46-32 in a N.C. Home Educators Athletic Conference road game at the Xcel Sportsplex in Hendersonville. Three days later, Surry was on the road again, visiting Winston-Salem Christian. In this game, the Lady Patriots fell behind early and were down by 14 points with four minutes to play. A furious rally in the final minutes fell just short, 66-62, as Surry lost for only the second time this season.

A Friday, Dec. 7 game with Rockingham was postponed due to weather, so Surry returned to action on Dec. 13 with a conference road game at High Point. The Lady Patriots shot miserably in the opening minutes and fell behind 14-2. They were competitive after that, but couldn’t catch up in a 41-30 loss that put the Eagles into first place in the conference.

The slump continued on Friday night in another road game at Gospel Light, out of Winston-Salem. Surry failed to score in the first seven minutes of the game, but then finally got untracked and went on to rout their hosts 50-22.

The win over Asheville was socked away in the fourth quarter, when the Lady Patriots scored 17 points and paraded to the free-throw line on a regular basis, but the groundwork was set by tough defense throughout. Krissa Hill led the team with 14 points, including 10-for-13 from the line, and 12 rebounds, while Kayleigh Cooper added 10. Boyd had nine points, 10 rebounds, three steals and three assists, Trinity Thompson seven points and 11 rebounds, Karlie Effler five and Faith McClary one.

“It’s tough to come out there and play well after a three-hour trip,” said Coach Hill. “We were up 29-25 after three quarters, hadn’t played very well, but they’re improved a lot from last year. We finally found our legs in the fourth quarter and outscored them 17-7.”

The battle with Winston-Salem Christian was expected to be a challenge, although Coach Hill felt his team could have won had it gotten off to a better start. Boyd had a monster game for the Lady Patriots, with 21 points, 15 rebounds, three steals and three assists. Hill added nine points, 13 rebounds, eight assists and five steals. Karlie Effler had seven of her 19 points in the fourth quarter and also grabbed five rebounds, while Thompson had eight points and five rebounds of her own.

Against High Point, Surry went just 8 of 19 from the free-throw line and shot even worse from the field. Hill was the only consistent threat, with 14 points to go with nine rebounds, while Thompson grabbed 13 rebounds but scored only four points. Kayleigh Cooper added six.

‘We had trouble finishing around the rim,” said Coach Hill. “Thirty points is horrible for us. We have to do better than that on offense. We’d been having problems with that for a few games and it really just carried over against High Point.”

The Gospel Light game saw Surry score seven points in the last minute of the first quarter after being shut out in the first seven. Karlie Effler hit two baskets and Hill connected on a basket and made a free throw. The Lady Patriots scored 20 points in the second quarter, including threes by Karlie and Hill, and broke the game wide open. Boyd, who had eight points in the second, led the team with 15 points, followed by Kaylie Cooper (12), Karlie Effler (11) and Hill (8). Boyd flirted with a triple-double by grabbing nine rebounds and making eight steals.

“We started off badly, but then we started moving our feet defensively and some good things happened for us, and the offense began to come around. I really felt good about the way we came around, finishing at the basket and making some threes.”

Surry hosted Guilford Home Educators on Tuesday night at Armfield, but the varsity men and women were both off, as Guilford is only fielding middle school and JV teams this season. The team will visit Cabarrus on Friday night in its final games before the holiday.

Surry Homeschool's Karlie Effler has had several big games in helping the Lady Patriots get off to an 8-3 start to their season.

