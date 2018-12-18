Perfect no more

Jeff Linville | The News Megan Atkins (12) drives for a shot in the first half of Surry Central’s win over Atkins. - Jeff Linville | The News Tara Blevins (40) gave the Lady Eagles a boost in the first half with eight tough points on the inside. - Jeff Linville | The News In the last three minutes, Mia McMillen (22) hits one of two slicing drives to the basket to keep Central ahead. - Jeff Linville | The News Savanah Atkins (42) gets grabbed from behind in the second quarter and makes both free throws for a 14-5 lead. - -

WINSTON-SALEM — A fired-up Surry Central team was itching to return to the court following Friday’s one-point overtime loss to Mount Airy.

Central’s loss to the Bears was the first L of the season for the Mandy Holt’s Eagles. Surry Central paid it forward by besting the undefeated Atkins Camels to begin conference play.

The Lady Eagles (6-1, 1-0) jumped out to a big halftime lead, then had to hang on as the home team made a big comeback in the second half in Central’s 44-38 win over Atkins.

Tuesday not only marked the first loss of the season for the Camels (7-1, 0-1), but it Surry Central’s first-ever victory over Atkins. The Camels were 5-0 against Central before last night. This is also Atkins’ first regular season home conference loss since January 29, 2016.

At the opening, starting guard Carlie Via picked up two fouls in the first 1:49 and went to the bench. Via has stepped up to starting point guard in the absence of senior Joley Cabe, who hasn’t played since late November.

Still, behind three inside baskets by Tara Blevins, the Eagles held a 16-5 lead with all of Atkins’ scoring coming from point guard Aniah McManus. The diminutive guard weaved through traffic and fired up the home crowd with a nifty Euro step move for a layup.

When McManus went to the bench, Central’s trap forced several turnovers, and the Eagles went into the break up 27-9.

In the second half, Atkins cut down on the turnovers, forcing Central to play more of a half-court game. The Eagles struggled to score, while Atkins’ Daia Dawkins started hitting from deep as Atkins drew closer on an 11-5 push early into the fourth quarter. After a basket by Central’s Alea Doby, the Camels scored eight straight to close the gap to 34-28 with four and a half minutes remaining.

The home team could get no closer than five, which came on a three-pointer with less than 15 seconds to go. Surry Central got two baskets from freshman Mia McMillen and 5-7 free throw shooting from Via to hold off Atkins in the Western Piedmont Conference opener for both teams.

Via shined in her new role by leading the Eagles with 11 points in addition to her three assists and four rebounds. Via’s 11 points came from 2-of-3 3-point shooting and 5-of-8 free throw shooting.

Tara Blevins nearly had another double-double with an eight-point, 11-rebound performance. Blevins and Jordan Westmoreland dominated the boards, combining for eight of the Eagles’ 17 offensive rebounds.

Surry Central returns home to face East Surry (2-1) on Friday, December 21. Atkins will resume conference play on the road against North Surry on Friday as well.

