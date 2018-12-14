Lady Bears best undefeated Eagles

Cory Smith | The News Mount Airy’s Bailey Flippen (10) drives past an Eagle defender in Friday’s game. - Cory Smith | The News Shaunae Sawyers (5) led the Mount Airy Bears to win No. 3 with 12 points and six rebounds. - Cory Smith | The News Central’s Savanah Atkins (42) takes a shot under the basket following an offensive rebound. - Cory Smith | The News Surry Central’s Mia McMillen (22) sends Hanne Cooke’s (12) shot flying out of bounds with a resounding block. - -

DOBSON — Something had to give in Friday’s battle of the undefeated teams.

Surry Central came into Friday’s game against Mount Airy having outscored opponents 271-133 en route to a perfect 5-0 record. This is even more impressive considering Joley Cabe, the Eagles leading scorer in the 2017-2018 season, hasn’t played since November 30.

Enter the Mount Airy Lady Bears. Mount Airy entered Tuesday’s game with just two games played this season. Both wins came over another crosstown rival, North Surry.

It took an extra four minutes of overtime to determine a winner in a back-and-forth contest. Ultimately, Mount Airy emerged victorious by a slim 39-38 margin.

The Granite Bears looked like they might run away with Friday’s game after leading the Eagles 10-2 in the first quarter. The Bears’ zone kept the Eagles from getting the ball inside as they have all season. Central’s lone field goal in the first quarter came from Taylor Cochran at 6:29.

Elizabeth Heck and Shaunae Sawyers each went 2-for-2 from the charity stripe to give Mount Airy a 4-2 lead. The Bears moved inside after going 0-for-2 from beyond the arc. Hanne Cooke, Alyssa Cox, and Sawyers had Mount Airy’s three field goals in the quarter.

Sawyers sat out the beginning of the second after picking up her second foul. Emma Hall put the Bears up 13-2 with a 3-pointer 30 seconds into the quarter.

Things started to click for Central after the team moved into a full-court press. Following a made free throw by Cochran, the Eagles transitioned into the press and immediately got a steal. Central averages 16.2 steals per game.

Mia McMillen scored in transition and Cochran went 2-for-2 from the free throw line to make it 13-7. Mount Airy kept firing 3-pointers, but the Bears couldn’t find the bottom of the net as Central crept back into the game. The visitors shot just 2-for-14 from 3-point land in Friday’s game.

The Bears went more than six minutes without a point, ending with a pair of free throws from Sawyers. McMillen scored another basket in transition, followed by a free throw from Megan Atkins to make it 15-14 at halftime, with Mount Airy still leading.

Central took its first lead since 2-0 off a Cochran layup that made it 16-15. Sawyers and Cooke took turns matching Cochran’s baskets to take a 21-20 lead. Carlie Via made the Eagles’ second 3-pointer of the night to put them up 23-21.

Central took its biggest lead of the night at 32-24 following a basket from Brooklyn Lester at 5:59. Cox cut the lead to five with a 3-pointer.

Despite leading by eight, Central would not score again until overtime. In both trips to the free-throw line for the bonus, the Eagles missed on the first attempt.

Sawyers cut the lead to three with 3:27 remaining, but had to take sole possession of ball handling duties with Cox fouling out.

Cooke made 1-of-2 free throws to make it a two-point game with 21.1 seconds left on the clock. She missed the second free throw and it was rebounded by Central, but the Bears forced a jump-ball to retain possession. Cooke made the game-tying basket with just nine seconds left.

Central took the lead 18 seconds into the four-minute overtime thanks to a McMillen field goal. Sawyers tied the game with two made free throws, but Cochran went 1-for-2 from the line to put the Eagles back ahead.

The teams traded points until the game was tied at 38-38 with 29 seconds left in OT. A jump-ball gave Mount Airy possession, but the Eagles were able to steal the in-bounds pass and call a timeout with 14.5 seconds remaining.

Heck stole the ball and was fouled with six seconds left on the clock. Heck made the first free throw to put her team up 39-38, but missed the second. Via got the rebound and went coast-to-coast, but couldn’t convert on the game-winning layup.

Central (5-1) will play its first conference game when it travels to Atkins on December 18. Mount Airy (3-0) looks to stay undefeated when the Bears go to Starmount on December 20.

Bears improve to 3-0

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

