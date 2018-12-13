Bears leave no doubt

Cory Smith | The News North Surry point guard Michaela Stone calls out a play to her Greyhound teammates. - Cory Smith | The News Stephanie Simpson (10) goes up for a layup against Mount Airy’s Sofia Stafford (23). - Cory Smith | The News Shaunae Sawyers (5) led all scorers in Thursday’s game with 19 points. - Cory Smith | The News Emma Hall (11) drives in the Bears’ 50-29 win over North Surry. - -

The Mount Airy Lady Bears may have left Ron King Gymnasium last week with a W, but it was too close for comfort for coach Angela Mayfield.

Mount Airy defeated North Surry by two points last week in a game Mayfield said, “wasn’t pretty at time.” Less than a week later, the Bears and Hounds met again on Mount Airy’s home court.

The Bears (2-0) bested their crosstown foes 50-29 Thursday night behind Shaunae Sawyers’ 19 points and eight rebounds.

Contrary to the the final score, it was North Surry (2-4) that came out of the gate controlling the tempo of the game. Hannah Moxley scored for the Hounds on what would be the first of many points scored in the paint.

Jesi Shelnutt scored the next three baskets for North on the inside as the Hounds took an 8-4 lead. Both of Mount Airy’s first two baskets came in transition.

The Bears struggled to get rebounds over North’s Shelnutt and Moxley, who helped the Hounds out-rebound Mount Airy 9-4 in the first quarter. The Hounds’ zone defense forced the Bears to take outside shots.

Alyssa Cox tied the game at 9 with a left-handed layup to start the second quarter. Sawyers had the Bears first offensive rebound of the night on a putback to put her team up 11-9.

North’s first field goal of the second quarter didn’t come until 3:09 from Stephanie Simpson. Simpson also had a made free throw to go with Callie Allen’s two points in the Hounds’ five-point quarter.

Mount Airy took over the boards by out-rebounding the Hounds 9-6 in the second quarter. Sawyers had five of her eight rebounds in the second period, as well as five points in the quarter.

Mount Airy struggled from beyond the arc in the first half, shooting just 1-for-5 from 3-point land in the first two quarters. This all changed in the second quarter when the Bears shot 3-for-4 from the perimeter. Sawyers had two triples and Bailey Flippen had one.

Quick baskets from Mount Airy put the Bears up 24-14 in the third quarter. Emma Burnett scored just inside the 3-point line for North’s first basket of the second half, but Mount Airy scored the next eight points to double the Hounds’ score at 32-16.

The Hounds weren’t done yet. Callie Willard started a 7-0 run for North that cut the lead to single digits. Baskets from Cox and Sawyers put the Bears back up 37-23 by the end of the third quarter.

Cox picked up where the Bears left off in the third quarter with a dagger 3-pointer just 29 seconds into the fourth. From the closing minutes of the third quarter to 3:42 in the fourth, Mount Airy scored 14 straight points.

The Bears outscored North Surry 30-15 in the second half to win the game by 21.

Sawyers led all scorers with 19, followed by Cox with 13, Shelnutt with eight, and Callie Willard and Hanne Cooke with eight.

