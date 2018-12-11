John Cate | The News The rematch between Mount Airy and North Surry in basketball, slated for tonight, is tentatively postponed until Thursday, depending on whether or not students are back in school by then. Here, the Granite Bears’ Alex Hall shoots over the Greyhounds’ Carson Draughn during last week’s 81-78 North Surry win. -

In the fall, it was incessant rainfall, coupled with the unexpected visit of a hurricane, that made scheduling difficult for local sports teams.

Now, it’s a snowstorm that dumped roughly 15 inches of snow on the area during the weekend.

By press time for this edition of the Mount Airy News, both the Surry County and Mount Airy school systems had announced that there would be no school on Wednesday. Although the main roads throughout the city and county were largely cleared by Tuesday evening, some of the secondary roads still were filled with snow and ice leftover from the winter storm.

With the school cancellations has come numerous announcements of rescheduled games, with more likely to come.

Today’s scheduled basketball games between Mount Airy and North Surry will be postponed to a later date, due to the cancellation of school today. The teams met for the first time last Friday night, and both were barnburners, with the Lady Bears winning 46-44 and then the Greyhound men holding off Mount Airy 81-78 in the nightcap. Mount Airy women’s coach and co-athletic director Angela Mayfield said that the teams are tentatively scheduled to play on Thursday night, contingent on school being open that day. The games, when played, will be at MAHS.

A quad-meet for the Bears’ wrestling team at Grayson County, Va. will also be put off. Like the MACS, Grayson County’s schools are also closed today.

The cancellations and postponements began on Monday. Mount Airy was supposed to host Morehead for men’s and women’s basketball, while Mount Airy Middle was slated to take on Pilot Mountain Middle in basketball.

An indoor track meet scheduled by Surry Central High School for Tuesday has been postponed, and will be made up on Dec. 17 at 3:15 p.m. This “Polar Bear Meet” not only included the Golden Eagles, but also the Cardinals and the Bears. Mount Airy’s schools had several events planned for that day as well. Mount Airy Middle was supposed to host Pilot Mountain Middle for wrestling, while the Bears’ and Cardinals’ swim teams were supposed to travel to the Stokes YMCA for a meet hosted by South Stokes. Both of these matches will be made up, but dated have not been determined.

Central wrestling was supposed to host a tri-meet with Carver and Atkins on Tuesday. The teams will instead compete on Thursday at 6 p.m. The Eagles’ scheduled games today against Alleghany will be made up at a later date.

East Surry was supposed to host East Wilkes for basketball on Wednesday, but these games would have been postponed regardless of the weather, due to the Cardinals making it to Saturday’s 1AA state championship game in football. These games will instead be played on Jan. 23, 2019, and the two sets of “East Cardinals” will play in Ronda on Jan. 30. The games at Wilkes were originally slated for Dec. 5, and also postponed due to football. East Surry’s home games with Surry Central, originally scheduled for Dec. 7, have been moved to Jan. 2.

A wrestling tri-meet at East Surry, who will be hosting North Stokes and Walkertown, is still tentatively on for Thursday at 6 p.m.

More make-up dates will be announced as they are determined.

The rematch between Mount Airy and North Surry in basketball, slated for tonight, is tentatively postponed until Thursday, depending on whether or not students are back in school by then. Here, the Granite Bears' Alex Hall shoots over the Greyhounds' Carson Draughn during last week's 81-78 North Surry win.

MA, NS hope to get rematch in tomorrow night

