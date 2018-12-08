Happy birthday

John Cate | The News North Surry’s Stephanie Simpson gets trapped along the baseline by Mount Airy’s Elizabeth Heck and Alyssa Cox during Friday night’s game. Simpson had an outstanding game for the Lady Hounds, tying for the game high at 16 points. - John Cate | The News Mount Airy’s Shaunae Sawyers cuts off any path to the basket for North Surry’s Hannah Moxley. Sawyers tied for the game high with 16 points in her team’s 46-44 win, including a third quarter where she outscored the Lady Hounds 12-10 by herself. -

On Angela Mayfield’s birthday, her young players gave her the gift of growing up quickly.

The head coach of the two-time defending state 1A women’s basketball champions entered the 2018-19 season on Friday night with four of her top six players from last year’s team having graduated. However, some hard-nosed play by their replacements and a huge third quarter from senior Shaunae Sawyers lifted the Lady Bears to the desired result — a 46-44 victory over host North Surry.

“We had some foul trouble early with some of our upperclassmen, and they kind of got a baptism by fire tonight,” said Mayfield. “It wasn’t pretty at times, but it’s nice to get the first game out of the way and get on the court with someone other than ourselves and come out with a win.”

Mount Airy trailed for most of the first half, in large part due to three starters, Sawyers, Alyssa Cox and Hanne Cooke, each picking up two quick fouls in the first half. North Surry capitalized on their absence to go on a 14-4 run in the first quarter and led by five at halftime.

Helping the Lady Bears tread water was a lineup that included newcomers Emma Hall, Kylie Hollingsworth, Sofia Stafford and Tessa Stovall. Those four players had 10 of Mount Airy’s last 16 points of the first half, while Cooke re-entered the game in the second quarter and managed to avoid being whistled for any fouls.

In the third quarter, Sawyers returned after playing less than three minutes in the first half. The senior, who is the Lady Bears’ lone returning starter, went coast-to-coast with a rebound a little over a minute into the third quarter. However, North answered the challenge. Callie Willard got inside, drew a foul and made two free throws, and then Hannah Moxley had back-to-back baskets to give North its largest lead, at 32-25 with 4:08 left in the third. It was 34-27 with time ticking under three minutes that Sawyers made her move.

She started by drawing a foul on a putback and making the and-one. At the 2:02 mark, she faked driving the lane and then let fly from the top of the key, about 23 feet from the basket. A half-minute later, after another defensive stop, it was Sawyers again, this time from a step closer, but still for three, and the first Mount Airy lead since it was 5-4. Willard made two free throws to tie the game at 36, but a Sawyers free throw was followed by her leading a fastbreak, penetrating and then kicking out to Stovall for an open three and a 40-36 lead at the end of the quarter.

“When she’s out on the floor, we know she can do big things for us,” said Mayfield of Sawyers, who had 12 points, four rebounds and that one big assist in the third. “We look for her to be out leader on the floor, and she was just chomping at the bit in the first half, kicking herself for having to sit over there.”

The fourth quarter saw both teams tiring. The Lady Bears were an anemic 3-13 from the free-throw line, but held on, in part because North missed two front ends of a one-and-one and another important foul shot with five seconds left. Mount Airy led 44-38 when Bailey Flippen made a free throw with 3:27 left, but scored just two more points the rest of the game. Clutch defense and rebounding did most of the rest, although North had a chance to tie when Willard stole an inbounds pass with 13 seconds left, drove to the basket, but missed with her team down 45-43. Sawyers got the rebound and made one of two free throws at the other end.

Moxley drew a foul with 4.9 remaining and made one of two, with Sawyers then taking the inbounds and avoiding being fouled. North was unable to foul until just 1.8 seconds remained, and failed to get another shot off.

Sawyers led the Lady Bears with 16 points. Stovall had six, Cox five, and Hall, Cooke and Stafford each scoring four. Hollingsworth added three, Elizabeth Heck two and Flippen two. For the Lady Hounds, Stephanie Simpson matched Sawyers at 16 points, with Moxley adding 11, Willard seven, Jessi Shelnutt four, Emma Burnett three, Callie Allen two and Michaela Stone one.

The teams will play again on Wednesday night at Mount Airy, with the Lady Bears hosting Morehead on Monday.

Lady Bears give coach the gift of a victory

