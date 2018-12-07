Hounds rally to nip Bears

John Cate | The News North Surry’s Chase Swartz goes up for a shot against Mount Airy’s Greg Greene during the Greyhounds’ 81-78 victory over the Bears on Friday night. - John Cate | The News New North Surry head coach Tyler Bentley earned his first victory as the Hounds’ head coach on Friday night as his team came from behind to knock off Mount Airy. -

If their first game is any indication, fans of the North Surry and Mount Airy men’s basketball teams can expect plenty of excitement as the teams enter a new era.

The host Greyhounds and the visiting Granite Bears are each welcoming a new head coach as they tipped off the season against one another on Friday night at the Ron King Gym. In a game that was a shootout from opening tip to the final buzzer, the home team pulled out an 81-78 victory.

The win was actually the second game of the season for the Greyhounds (1-1), who debuted new coach Tyler Bentley in a road game at Wilkes Central late last month. North trailed 71-64 with three minutes left in the fourth quarter, but outscored the Bears and new head coach Bryan Hayes 17-7 down the stretch to take the win.

The turning point of the game came shortly after Mount Airy’s Jaedon Hill hit a baseline jumper with 3:15 left to give his team a seven-point lead. On the Hounds’ next two trips down the floor, Wesley Nichols swished back-to-back 3-pointers. The second one put his team within a point with 2:33 left. The Bears’ Dre Dobson, making his varsity debut, made two free throws for a 73-70 lead, but then junior Nick Badgett, who dominated play all night with 40 points for the Hounds, took over. He made two free throws with 1:44 left, then converted an old-fashioned three-point play with 57 seconds left to put his team in front 75-73, the first time North had led since early in the second half. Two more Badgett free throws with 43 seconds left made it 77-73 in favor of the home team.

The Bears’ Alex Hall and Badgett swapped foul shots before Holden Poindexter nailed a three from the left wing with 17 seconds left in the contest. The visitors were down by a point and determined not to foul Badgett again. They got Chase Swartz with 7.5 seconds remaining, but Swartz made both charity tosses.

Mount Airy had a chance to tie, but appeared to not realize it was down three on its last possession and took the ball to the basket, where a shot at the buzzer missed anyway.

The game featured plenty of offense and not much defense from the start. The Bears opened the game with three 3-pointers and led 9-5 after a minute and a half. However, Mount Airy had no answer for Badgett, who gunned in 13 points in the opening period, including a 3-pointer at the buzzer that put the Hounds on top 18-16.

Badgett was just getting warmed up, and so were the Hounds. North riddled the Bears for 28 points in the second quarter and led by as many as 12 points. At one point, Dobson hit a three from the baseline and then Badgett answered him 17 seconds left for a 31-23 Greyhound lead. The Bears tried to make a move midway through the quarter, with Jordan Newsome stealing the ball and going in for a layup, then scoring on a scoop shot before Greg Greene made two free throws to pull Mount Airy within 35-32.

Then North’s Eli Riggs hit his only three baskets of the night, all in a span of 54 seconds. A three from the left wing was followed by two straight from the left baseline. Greene scored in between the second and third treys, but with just 24 ticks before intermission, an exasperated Hayes had to call time-out. Greene got inside for a basket-and-foul three-point play and the Bears trailed 46-37 at the half.

The Bears started the second half on fire, as Jaedon Hill, Greene and then Dobson all hit threes of their own. Newsome scored to put Mount Airy back on top 49-48, and then Greene hit another three. Badgett stepped up for an old-fashioned three, while Kaleb Hunter and Andrew Butler scored their only baskets of the evening, and the Hounds weathered the third-quarter storm, down 59-54 with eight minutes to play.

“We didn’t get out heads down,” said Badgett. “You’ve just got to keep playing. I missed a few shots in the third, but my teammates made some shots. That was a great win to start off the season.”

Brett Johnson added eight and Carson Draughn seven for the Hounds. For Mount Airy, Greene had 23, Hall 12, Dobson and Hill 11 each, Newsome nine and Poindexter eight.

The teams will play again on Wednesday night, this time at Mount Airy. In between, the Bears will host Morehead on Monday night.

