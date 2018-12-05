No Kidd-ing around

Cory Smith | The News Surry Central’s Alex Hooker (4) slows the pace after a Golden Eagle steal in Wednesday’s win over North Wilkes. - Cory Smith | The News Brady Woods (5) splits the Viking defenders for a transition layup. - Cory Smith | The News Seen here playing lockdown defense for the Eagles, Sy Kidd (12) exploded for four 3-pointers in Surry Central’s 54-50 win over North Wilkes. -

DOBSON — Surry Central has been known as a group of rough, throwback players that attack the basket in its short season.

Not only did the Eagles (3-2) play a physical point-for-point game with North Wilkes, but Myles Wilmoth and crew threw a curveball against the sharp-shooting Vikings with a barrage of 3-point field goals.

Coming out of his shell against the Vikings (3-3) was Central senior Sy Kidd. In the first four games of the season, Kidd averaged 3.3 points and was 1-for-9 on 3-pointers. In Wednesday’s game alone, Kidd scored 12 points and made four 3-pointers.

A three from Kidd and put-back from Noah Cox put the Eagles ahead early. Trenton Sidden scored the Vikings first points on a put-back at 5:55 and was followed by an Austin Foster 3-pointer to tie the game at 5-5.

Kidd wasn’t the only Eagle player with a hot hand. Sophomore Brady Woods, who entered Wednesday’s game with three 3-pointers on the season, made back-to-back triples to put Central up 11-7 to end the first quarter.

North Wilkes stormed back from a 13-7 deficit to take a 15-13 advantage. Alex Hooker and Woods brought the Eagles back with play along the baseline, but a dagger 3-pointer from Zach Carlton put the Vikings back on top with 3:05 left until halftime.

Kidd proceeded to make two straight triples to put Central up 22-18. Ryan Martin converted on a transition layup to go up 24-18 at the half.

A slow third quarter saw both teams score in single digits. North’s only 3-pointer came with two seconds left in the quarter from Matt Holloway. Central led 31-27 entering the fourth quarter.

The Vikings capitalized on the late third-quarter basket by scoring the first five points of the fourth to take a 32-31 lead. The game then transitioned from a 3-point shootout to a free-throw shooting contest. The lead went back-and-forth as each team approached the charity stripe.

Central took the biggest lead of the quarter to that point when Martin made a 10-footer and then finished a transition layup thanks to a Woods steal. Nolan McMillen, who sat the entire first half, game in to convert on clutch free throws for the Eagles. McMillen scored all seven of his points in the fourth quarter.

The game seemed to be wrapping up when Central led 49-42 with 1:30 left to play. Instead, Holloway nailed a three while Carlton went 2-for-2 at the line.

Cox made it a six-point game with 51 seconds left. An offensive foul by Central following a Viking basket allowed North Wilkes to make it a one-point game at 51-50.

A travelling call by North forced them to foul and the rest was history. Central made three of its final four free throws to win the game 54-50.

Cox led all scorers with 15, followed by Kidd with 12, Carlton with 11, and Woods with 10.

