East wins on “Ladies’ Night”

John Cate | The News North Surry’s Callie Willard moves the ball around at the top of the key in Tuesday night’s game. - John Cate | The News The defense and ball-handling of East Surry’s Elle Sutphin (33) and Dasia Lambert (14) gave North Surry fits for most of the night. Here, the Lady Hounds’ Callie Willard looks for an opening. - John Cate | The News East Surry junior Kalia Speaks (32) drives toward the basket after making a steal in the fourth quarter. North Surry’s Micah Felts defends on the play. - John Cate | The News The Lady Hounds’ Michaela Stone looks for a way past East Surry’s Morgan Smith in the first quarter of Tuesday’s game. - -

No one would call it a thing of beauty, but at least it had an exciting ending.

Host North Surry stormed back from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit in Tuesday’s “Ladies’ Night” showdown at the Ron King Gym, going on a 12-1 run in the final minutes that didn’t end until the Lady Hounds’ last 3-pointer missed its mark with 1.5 seconds remaining in a 34-31 victory for visiting East Surry.

“We had some lapses where we’re going to have to get better,” said East Surry head coach Caleb Gilley. “Offensively, I expected us to be rusty, and we were rusty. We hadn’t played in two weeks, and we were a little tired of going against each other in practice.”

The Lady Cardinals (1-1 overall) took the lead when Elle Sutphin opened the game with a 3-pointer and never trailed after that. East Surry, which opened its season two weeks ago with a 58-55 loss to North Davidson and hadn’t played since, wasn’t sharp on the offensive side of the ball, but was exceptionally strong defensively until North Surry (1-2) struck back hard in the final minutes.

“Defensively, we played pretty well. but I thought North Surry played very well defensively,” said Gilley. “He (North Surry head coach Shane Slate) always has defensive teams. Tonight, it was the pace he wanted to play, and I thought his kids did a really good job of playing hard and playing defense on us.”

East’s biggest lead came with five minutes to play, after Kalia Speaks stole the ball near midcourt, took it the other way and drew a foul under the basket. Speaks converted one of two free throws to give the Lady Cardinals a 33-19 lead.

East Surry appeared to have the game well in hand, but trouble started brewing on North’s next possession. Michaela Stone worked herself open on the left baseline and let fly from beyond the arc to cut the lead to 11. Then the Lady Cardinals turned the ball over, and the ball ended up in Hannah Moxley’s hands on the left wing. She swished another three, and with 4:17 left in the game, the Lady Hounds had reduced the margin to 33-25.

The home team kept pushing forward after that. East missed two free throws, but Moxley got fouled at the other end and made hers with 3:08 to play. A blocked shot at one end led to a fast break finished by Stephanie Simpson and a 33-29 score. North Surry had run off 10 unanswered points.

With 2:34 remaining, Kylie Bruner made one of two free throws for the Lady Cardinals, and that would be the last East Surry points of the game. In fact, East didn’t score from the field in the last 5:58.

Ten seconds after Bruner’s free throw, Callie Allen hit a 14-footer along the baseline for the Lady Hounds, but that would be the last points scored by either side. The teams traded turnovers, and then Speaks cut off Stone on a drive to the basket, only to foul Emma Burnett moments later. Burnett missed the front-end of a one-and-one with 1:17 to play. She got another chance 25 seconds later, but history repeated as Bruner snatched away the rebound.

The Lady Cardinals proceeded to play keep-away until nine seconds remained, as Sutphin and Dasia Lambert kept the ball moving at the top of the key, and North Surry didn’t wish to foul either. When they finally fouled Lambert with nine seconds left, the sophomore missed the front end of the one-and-one, but the Lady Hounds failed to score before the buzzer.

Both teams are relatively young and with both having a strong emphasis on defensive play, a low-scoring affair was all but inevitable. After more than six minutes of play, East Surry led 5-4, having gotten Sutphin’s opening three and then a putback later on, while North had two free throws from Simpson and a driving layup from Callie Willard. The Lady Cards ended the quarter up 10-4 after Lambert hit a three from the left wing and then Speaks out-hustled two North players for a steal, which led to a basket for Cadence Lawson, one of three freshmen to play for East.

“I had three freshmen out there, and North Surry is inexperienced as well, so that was part of tonight,” said Gilley. “As the season goes along, we’re both going to get a lot better. By the time February rolls around, you are going to see two very good teams.”

Lawson struck again with 2:46 left in the first half to put East on top 15-6, its biggest lead to that point. The teams traded scores twice more, and it was 19-10 at the half.

The third quarter brought more of the game, the teams battling tough defense from their opponents, until Sutphin got open on the left wing and made a three at the 1:59 mark to give East Surry a 26-14 lead. However, Simpson scored out of a time-out, and Moxley stole the ball in the frontcourt with 21 seconds left in the quarter and took it the other way for an eight-point game going to the final quarter.

The fourth quarter began with driving baskets from Speaks and Sutphin, as the Lady Cardinals appeared ready to finally deliver the knockout blow, but were unable to do so.

Sutphin led East Surry with 18 points, followed by Lambert with seven. Simpson had 10 and Moxley nine for the Lady Hounds.

Due to the Cardinals’ state playoff run in football, East Surry has not started its men’s basketball season yet, and so only JV and varsity women’s games were played. The North women will travel to Starmount on Thursday night, while East Surry will travel to East Wilkes tonight in the battle of the Lady Cardinals.

