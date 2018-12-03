Lady Eagles soar to 4-0

Kristian Russell | The Elkin Tribune Central’s Brady Woods scored eight points in Monday’s 51-35 loss to Elkin. - Kristian Russell | The Elkin Tribune Taylor Cochran helped the Lady Eagles improve to 4-0 with eight points, five rebounds, and four assists in Surry Central’s 63-36 win. -

ELKIN — Surry Central basketball had mixed results at Elkin Monday night.

The ladies’ hot start continued as they remain undefeated with another big victory, while the boys dropped their second straight game to fall to .500.

A year ago, the Lady Eagles had seven games of at least 60 points as part of the 27-game season. The Eagles’ 63-36 win over Elkin saw the 2018-19 version hit 60 for the third time in only four games.

Central has been all about team play since Day 1. Nine players are averaging at least 15 minutes per game and six are averaging between seven and nine points.

Monday’s game at Elkin was no exception. Savanah Atkins led the Eagles with 14 points, but all nine players on the roster scored and five had seven or more points.

The Eagles have struggled from deep this season, with just five made 3-pointers coming into Monday’s game, but had a showing against Elkin. Taylor Cochran started the game with a 3-pointer just 44 seconds in. Atkins added two field goals beyond the arc to put Central up 11-6.

A pair of technical free throws by Atkins extended the lead to 13-6. Elkin’s Catie Beth Brown had back-to-back baskets to close the gap, but the Eagles pulled ahead for a 16-10 lead to end the first.

Central has been most dangerous this season when they start quarters off with big runs. Alea Doby scored her first basket to spark a 9-0 run for the Eagles. Tara Blevins grabbed boards on both ends to keep the Elks from getting second-chance opportunities. Blevins led the visitors with 13 rebounds, seven of which came on the offensive end.

Brown broke the dry spell at the 3:48 mark to make it 25-12. Chloe Osborne and Selena Islas both scored in the quarter for Elkin, but it wasn’t enough to bring the Elks back by halftime. Central led 27-16 with two quarters to go.

In true team-first fashion, 14 of the Eagles 18 third-quarter points came from players that hadn’t scored yet. Megan Atkins and Kaylee Snow combined for 10 points in the quarter to keep Central ahead by double-digits throughout.

Elkin had its highest-scoring quarter of the night in the third with 13 points. Audrey Jennings, who led the Elks with 18 points, had three 3-pointers in the third alone. The difference was rebounding, as the Elks continued to struggle on second-chance opportunities.

The Lady Eagles kept rolling into the fourth by outscoring Elkin 18-7. Megan Atkins and Carlie Via each scored a 3-point field goal to bring the Eagles’ game total to six. Missed opportunities from Elkin on the charity stripe allowed Central to run away with a 63-36 victory.

Jennings led all scorers with 18, followed by Savanah Atkins with 14, Brown with 12, and Megan Atkins with 12.

Eagle boys fall to 2-2

Surry Central looked to bounce back against Elkin after dropping its first game of the season 89-66 to Wilkes Central. Instead, the Eagles were outscored 17-7 in the fourth quarter as they dropped to .500.

A free throw from Ryan Martin put Elkin up 10-6 in the first quarter. Austin Longworth scored five straight for Elkin to put the Elks ahead 11-10 to end the first.

Brady Woods put the Eagles back ahead with a 2-point field goal early in the second quarter, but this would be the last lead of the night for Central. Elkin’s Josh Ferguson and Tyler Mayes scored the next nine points for the Elks to go up 18-12.

Elkin outscored Central 15-6 in the second to take a 26-16 halftime lead.

The Eagles cut the lead to 30-22 in the third, but Ferguson put the Elks up by double-digits with another three. Surry Central rallied in the third quarter behind two 3-pointers from Woods and one from Nolan McMillen. At the end of three, Elkin led 34-28.

Central’s momentum didn’t carry over from the third quarter like they hoped. Elkin started the quarter on a 14-1 run to put the Eagles away. The Elks won the game 51-38.

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

