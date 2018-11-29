Lady Hounds make home debut

Cory Smith | The News North Surry freshman Callie Allen (2) splits a pair of Ram defenders in Thursday’s game. - Cory Smith | The News Greyhound senior Callie Willard led North Surry with 20 points in a win over Starmount. - Cory Smith | The News Jesi Shelnutt elevates for a layup after a backcourt steal. -

It’s been an up-and-down season for the North Surry Lady Greyhounds, and they’ve only had two games.

North (1-1) began the season Wednesday with a 69-33 loss to Wilkes Central (2-0). Central reached the Regional Semifinal last season and returned four of its five leading scorers.

North Surry then returned to Ron King Gymnasium yesterday for their first home game of the 2018-2019 season. This time, the Hounds were on the other side of the blowout, defeating Starmount 74-35.

It was always going to be an uphill battle for the Hounds after losing their two leading scorers in Mikaela Johnson and Martha Holt. Shane Slate was looking for someone to step up and take the reins, and against Starmount, that person was senior Callie Willard.

Willard averaged 4.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists as a junior. Willard far surpassed her stats of last season with a 20-point, six-rebound performance against the Rams. She scored from inside, midrange, beyond the perimeter, and even shot 7-for-8 from the charity stripe.

The Hounds scored the first six points in a game in which they would not trail for a second. Hannah Moxley and Jessi Shelnutt gobbled up rebounds to feed Stephanie Simpson and Willard on second-chance opportunities.

Michaela Stone sparked a 10-0 run for North Surry by finishing on a give-and-go with Shelnutt. The longest basket of the first quarter for North was a 15-footer from Willard. Everything else was from inside the painted area.

North Surry scored the first five points of the second quarter to take a 25-8 lead. It wasn’t until the Rams switched to a zone defense that the Greyhound scoring barrage slowed down.

This didn’t stop Slate’s team from attacking the basket. If they couldn’t score in the paint, the Lady Hounds would get fouled trying and then convert on the free-throw line. North went 13-for-17 from the line in Thursday’s win.

A 15-point quarter put the Hounds up 35-19 at the half. It wouldn’t stop there, as North Surry outscored Starmount 19-9 in the third quarter. Willard scored the first nine points of the quarter for the Greyhounds as they took a 54-28 advantage.

The story of the fourth quarter wasn’t Willard, who had just one point, but rather sophomore Emma Burnett. Burnett put up shot after shot and they kept falling, ending up with 13 points in the quarter.

Willard led all scorers with 20, followed by Burnett with 13, and Shelnutt and Simpson with 10. All 10 Greyhound players scored in Thursday’s game.

North returns to the court on December 4 against East Surry (0-1).

North sends Starmount packing 74-35

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

