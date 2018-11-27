Lions hold off late Surry surge for win

Millennium’s Wil Danley (1) drives the baseline against Surry Homeschool defender Trey Lowell during Tuesday night’s game. - Millennium’s Emery Meadows brings the ball up the floor following a rebound, while Surry’s Josh Bunke (42) guards him. -

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Surry County’s newest intra-county rivalry was back on display Tuesday night in the Armfield Center, and this time the underdog made a fight of it.

Millennium Charter Academy’s men’s basketball team improved to 3-1 on the season with a 52-39 victory over host Surry Homeschool, but the young Runnin’ Patriots made the Lions earn it by refusing to fold their tents even when down by 21 points late in the third quarter.

“We have room for improvement, but overall, I’m proud of them,” said Millennium Charter head coach Zeb Norman. “It’s a good thing for local teams to compete with each other.”

The Lions, who’d handed Surry a 35-point loss when the teams met for the first time on Nov. 16, took the lead for good when sophomore guard Wil Danley hit a deep 3-pointer from the top of the key with 3:46 left in the opening period. This was the third lead change of the early going, and put Millennium on top 9-7. However, it proved decisive, as the Runnin’ Patriots didn’t score again until Trey Lowell sank a free throw with 3:05 remaining in the first half. Surry failed to score for 8:49 of game time, while the Lions went on a 16-0 run and took a commanding 22-7 lead. Highlighting Millennium’s run were strong inside-out play by Grant Routh and Emery Meadows, who combined for 11 of the 16 points.

The Lions led 23-10 at the half and held the Patriots scoreless in the third quarter until Josh Bunke hit a 3-pointer from the right baseline with 5:40 left in the period. However, Danley answered with one of his own just seconds later to make the score 30-13. Millennium reached its biggest lead at 37-16 after Tristan Shockley hit a 3-pointer from the right baseline and then scored on a backdoor cut less than a minute later.

Down by 19 at the start of the final period, Surry made a charge, going on an 8-2 tun to start the quarter and forcing Norman to call time-out with his team up 43-30. The Patriots had a chance to get even closer, but missed a few free throws, and Millennium eventually stabilized itself and was able to keep the lead at about 12-15 points down the stretch.

“(Surry) was competing really hard, they’ve improved since the last time we played them,” said Norman. “We were trying to get some kids some experience and we’d gone a little deeper on the bench when we usually do, but they had improved a lot, probably more than we have since the last time. So we have to go to work.”

Although no one likes to lose, Surry head coach Paul Bunke told his young team that he was proud of them for continuing to compete against the Lions.

“My team is young, and they played as hard as they could,” he said. “We lost a couple of players at the beginning of the season, (and) I had a couple of middle-schoolers out there tonight. I’m super-proud of these kids. What you saw tonight was all heart.”

Josh Bunke led the Patriots with 23 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter. Nathan Mullis added five, Lowell five, Drew Morris two and Isaiah McClary two.

Millennium was led by Meadows with 11 points. Routh had 10, Shockley nine, Danley nine, Logan Santich four, Hemil Hira three, and Zeke H. two.

The Lions, who are members of the Carolina Athletic Association for Schools of Choice (CAASC), won their first two games of the season, beating Noble Academy and then Surry at home before falling at Quality Education Academy in Winston-Salem a few days before the Thanksgiving break. The rematch at Surry was the team’s first game after an eight-day layoff.

Millennium hosts Woodland Baptist Christian on Friday, while Surry will travel to Forsyth Home Educators on Thursday.

Millennium’s Wil Danley (1) drives the baseline against Surry Homeschool defender Trey Lowell during Tuesday night’s game. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_DSC_0775.jpg Millennium’s Wil Danley (1) drives the baseline against Surry Homeschool defender Trey Lowell during Tuesday night’s game. Millennium’s Emery Meadows brings the ball up the floor following a rebound, while Surry’s Josh Bunke (42) guards him. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_DSC_0768.jpg Millennium’s Emery Meadows brings the ball up the floor following a rebound, while Surry’s Josh Bunke (42) guards him.

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.