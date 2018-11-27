No letdown

Surry point guard Krissa Hill drives toward the basket against Millennium defenders Hailey Perry and Eliana Spencer during Tuesday night’s game. - Surry’s Jill Boyd lets fly with the first of two back-to-back 3-pointers against Millennium Charter Academy on Tuesday night. Boyd had 17 points in her team’s 57-22 victory. - The Lions’ Sarah Woolard cuts off Surry’s Trinity Thompson as she looks for a way to the basket during Tuesday night’s game. - Caroline Reid (44) of Millennium Charter Academy goes up for a shot underneath the basket as Surry’s Jill Boyd tries to defend on Tuesday night. - -

PILOT MOUNTAIN — After not playing in more than a week and with a big game coming up in two days, Surry Homeschool’s women’s basketball team could have been expected to come out a bit flat for its second meeting of the season with county rival Millennium Charter Academy on Tuesday night.

Unfortunately for the Lady Lions, there was no such good fortune. Surry went on an 18-0 run in the second quarter, breaking the game wide open and cruising to a 57-22 victory at the Armfield Center.

“We were strong defensively. Offensively, we kind of came and went,” said Surry head coach Todd Hill. “We still need to do a better job of finishing at the rim. Thursday night, we’re playing Forsyth and we have to finish. Part of it is we hadn’t played since Thanksgiving, but we need to finish better.”

Millennium, which dropped to 2-2 on the season, came into the contest off a 51-22 blowout of Quality Education Academy in its last game before the holiday break. The Lions had lost to Surry by 15 points back on Nov. 16, but found the Lady Patriots (6-1) to be much sharper in the rematch. The visitors took a 2-0 lead when Madison Maurer made two free throws after just five seconds of action, but that would be the only lead Millennium would ever hold. Kayleigh Cooper, who had eight of Surry’s 12 first-quarter points, made a free throw at the 6:03 mark of the opening period to put her team on top 3-2. Later in the quarter, a 3-pointer from the left baseline, followed by a steal in the frontcourt and a runout for a layup gave Cooper five points in a matter of a few seconds and put her team in front 10-3.

Millennium junior Caroline Reid grabbed a loose ball and took it from one end to the other for a score after 20 seconds in the second quarter. This made the score 12-7 in favor of Surry, but unfortunately for the Lions, they wouldn’t score again for nearly six minutes. The spree began at the 6:18 mark, when Jill Boyd hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key. Then Karlie Effler got out on a fastbreak after a Lion miss and scored in transition to make it 17-7. Millennium called a quick time-out, but then Boyd dialed long distance again after her teammates got three offensive rebounds on one possession. She proceeded to pour it on, stealing the ball and sending it ahead to Cooper for another three. Effler hit a 12-footer from the baseline, Trinity Thompson made two free throws, and then Boyd had another steal and hit Krissa Hill running out for a 30-7 lead with 1:48 left before intermission. Millennium didn’t break its drought until Reid made two free throws with 71 seconds left in the first half. It was 33-9 when the teams reached the break.

Surry scored 22 points in the third quarter, with Hill, Boyd and Cooper collecting six points each. A layup by Hill with 1:27 left in the period gave Surry a 53-13 lead, and the rest of the game was played with a running clock.

“We turned them over a lot in that third quarter,” said Coach Hill. “We had 22 points in the third quarter, and we did that by playing well defensively.”

Cooper and Boyd each had 17 points to lead the Lady Patriots. Hill added 11, Effler six, Thompson four and Faith McClary two. Thompson and Hill had seven rebounds each, with Hill collecting five assists and Boyd nine steals. For Millennium, Eliana Spencer and Reid each scored eight points. Claudia Cooke added three, Maurer two and Trisaia Legere one.

The Lions will host Woodland Baptist Christian on Friday, while Surry will travel to undefeated Forsyth Home Educators (7-0) on Thursday night, featuring Division I prospect Lauren Bevis, who is averaging 28.8 points per game.

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

