Lady Patriots knock off MCA, now 5-1

PILOT MOUNTAIN — With several players back from last year’s team that reached the NCHEAC Final Four, Surry Homeschool’s girls basketball team came into 2018-19 expecting a good season, and so far, they’re living up to expectations.

The Lady Patriots are off to a 5-1 start to their season, with the only loss coming in overtime to High Point in a preseason tournament. In the team’s other games, they have checked off Wake Forest, Salem Baptist, Triad Baptist, Community Baptist and Millennium Charter, and are currently on a break for Thanksgiving before taking on MCA again on Nov. 27 at the Armfield Center.

The team’s most recent games were a victory in the last of the three in a row against “Baptist” teams, a hard-fought 64-58 win at Community Baptist on Thursday, followed by a 51-36 win at Millennium the following night.

The win over Community wasn’t decided until the final minutes. The teams were tied at 12 after one quarter of play, tied at 27 at the half, and the Lady Patriots led 46-44 after three quarters. Making the difference in the victory was an adjustment that Surry made in the second half, which helped Karlie Effler go off for 26 second-half points after not scoring at all in the first half.

“Jill (Boyd) had gotten some nice backdoor cuts in the first half off Trinity (Thompson), and Krissa (Hill) had gotten some open looks from three,” said Surry head coach Todd Hill. “We run our offense through the center, and Community Baptist was focused on those three girls.”

In the second half, Effler burned up the nets, hitting on 55 percent of her shots from 3-point range and 64 percent inside the arc, while getting out on several fast breaks. With Thompson (13), Hill (11) and Boyd (10) all hitting double figures in rebounds, the Lady Patriots were finally able to get a nose in front at the finish line.

“The good thing about this team is that they don’t care who is scoring, as long as it’s us,” said Coach Hill.

Kayleigh Cooper was the only other Surry player in double figures, with 13 points. Hill had nine, Boyd eight, Thompson six and Jordan Williams two. With Surry running things through the post, Thompson led the team with seven assists, while Boyd had five.

The Lady Patriots set the tone early against Millennium. The Lions had opened their season two days before against Noble Academy, but Noble was unable to offer any competition in a 54-1 victory by MCA. Against Surry, Millennium found itself down by six after one quarter and 35-19 by the half. They managed to cut the deficit to 11 going into the fourth quarter, but couldn’t get any closer.

“We played pretty well defensively,” said Coach Hill. “Offensively, we got some good looks but we didn’t finish. We’ve been going to the rim a lot and not finishing, and we need to be a bit stronger with the ball.”

Boyd, who had a big game at Millennium early in the 2018 season, led Surry in scoring against the Lions again, with 16 points. Effler had 13, Hill 11, Cooper nine and Thompson two. Hill also had six assists and four steals.

For Millennium, Claudia Cooke led the team with 12 points. Madison Maurer had 11, Caroline Reid seven, with Emily Brooks, Hailey Perry and Eliana Spencer all scoring two. Reid, a six-foot junior, grabbed 15 rebounds, with Brooks and Maurer each collecting seven. Reid also blocked two shots.

Millennium traveled to Quality Education Academy on Monday, while Surry is off until it faces the Lions again next week.

