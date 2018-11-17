Central tips off hoops season

John Cate | The News Surry Central JV basketball player Miles Fowler looks for a teammate to pass to during his team’s showdown with a team of Golden Eagle alumni on Saturday night. - John Cate | The News The Surry Central cheerleaders were out in force on Saturday to cheer for the current Golden Eagles as they took on two teams of Central alumni players. - John Cate | The News Central’s Kevin Montero (10) goes up for a layup against the Eagle alumni in the varsity alumni game on Saturday. - John Cate | The News The 2018-19 Surry Central varsity men’s basketball team was introduced for the first time on Saturday. - - John Cate | The News The 2018-19 Surry Central varsity women’s basketball team was introduced for the first time on Saturday. - - John Cate | The News The Lady Eagles’ Jordan Westmoreland is all smiles after winning the Hot Shot Challenge on Saturday night. - -

DOBSON — Basketball season is under way in Eagle country once again.

Surry Central held its annual Golden Eagle Tip-Off Jamboree on Saturday afternoon, introducing its varsity and JV men’s and women’s basketball teams for the upcoming season. Included in the evening of activities were various skill competitions and two exhibition games that featured teams of Central men’s basketball alumni playing against the current Golden Eagles.

Surry Central recently set its final rosters for the upcoming season, and the school will play its first official games on Wednesday, when East Wilkes travels to Dobson. However, the men’s teams each played a full contest under game conditions on Saturday. Coach Mandy Holt’s women’s team has already scrimmaged in other events and decided not to take the court on Saturday. Not enough alumni were available on Saturday to make up a full team for them to play an exhibition.

The event began at 4 p.m. with a Hot Shot Challenge, in which the male and female players competed against their own teammates all the way to the finals. The players could shoot any combination of layups, free throws or 3-pointers over 30 seconds. One of the Lady Eagles, sophomore Jordan Westmoreland, ended up winning the competition after scoring 16 points to beat all her teammates and then 17 in the finals.

The second contest, the NBA Skills Challenge, teamed up one player on each team with each other, and both had to hit a series of shots on one end, then run through an obstacle course to the other end of the court, make a layup, then come back across and hit a 3-pointer. Megan Atkins and Nolan McMillen won this event.

The final skills competition was a 3-point shooting contest in which the players once again competed against their own teammates to get to the final against each other. Players tried to make as many 3-point shots in 30 seconds as they could, with two teammates under the basket to rebound any misses. Lady Eagle senior Taylor Cochran ended up winning this one.

There was a break of close to an hour while the teams waited for the officials to arrive and warmed up. The first game pitted the current JV Golden Eagles against a team of alumni that were much more experienced and physical than the JV’s were. However, the JV team was much more competitive in the second half.

After this game was completed, the four basketball teams that will represent Central during the upcoming season were introduced, and then the current varsity team played another team of alumni, this one including several players who graduated recently and were once teammates of the current Eagles. This game was highly competitive throughout.

Surry Central will begin its season with East Wilkes on Wednesday with the JV’s tipping off at 4 p.m. This game was originally scheduled for Tuesday night, but has been moved back one day.

Surry Central JV basketball player Miles Fowler looks for a teammate to pass to during his team’s showdown with a team of Golden Eagle alumni on Saturday night. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_DSC_0503.jpg Surry Central JV basketball player Miles Fowler looks for a teammate to pass to during his team’s showdown with a team of Golden Eagle alumni on Saturday night. John Cate | The News The Surry Central cheerleaders were out in force on Saturday to cheer for the current Golden Eagles as they took on two teams of Central alumni players. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_DSC_0510.jpg The Surry Central cheerleaders were out in force on Saturday to cheer for the current Golden Eagles as they took on two teams of Central alumni players. John Cate | The News Central’s Kevin Montero (10) goes up for a layup against the Eagle alumni in the varsity alumni game on Saturday. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_DSC_0549.jpg Central’s Kevin Montero (10) goes up for a layup against the Eagle alumni in the varsity alumni game on Saturday. John Cate | The News The 2018-19 Surry Central varsity men’s basketball team was introduced for the first time on Saturday. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_DSC_0534.jpg The 2018-19 Surry Central varsity men’s basketball team was introduced for the first time on Saturday. John Cate | The News The 2018-19 Surry Central varsity women’s basketball team was introduced for the first time on Saturday. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_DSC_0526.jpg The 2018-19 Surry Central varsity women’s basketball team was introduced for the first time on Saturday. John Cate | The News The Lady Eagles’ Jordan Westmoreland is all smiles after winning the Hot Shot Challenge on Saturday night. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_DSC_0494.jpg The Lady Eagles’ Jordan Westmoreland is all smiles after winning the Hot Shot Challenge on Saturday night. John Cate | The News

By John Cate

