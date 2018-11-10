MA, NS open with scrimmage

John Cate | The News The Lady Bears’ Shaunae Sawyers drives toward the basket in her team’s scrimmage with West Stokes on Saturday. - John Cate | The News Mount Airy senior Alyssa Cox goes up for a layup against West Stokes in the Lady Bears Jamboree on Saturday. - John Cate | The News The Lady Hounds’ Stephanie Simpson gets out on a fast break in her team’s scrimmage against Starmount on Saturday evening. - John Cate | The News North Surry’s Cheyenne Seal looks for a teammate to pass to during the Lady Hounds’ scrimmage against Starmount. - -

Fans of Lady Bears and Lady Greyhounds basketball may need a scorecard to tell the players apart when the two teams begin their 2018-19 seasons, but their coaches are cautiously optimistic after both teams tipped off their seasons at the Mt. Airy Drug Lady Bears Jamboree on Saturday.

The two-time defending 1A state champions invited North Surry and four other teams to compete in a day-long session of scrimmage games, and it wasn’t an event designed to provide easy wins for the host team. One of the guests was East Wilkes, the team the Lady Bears beat in last year’s state quarterfinals, and another was Ledford, which went 23-6 last year and reached the 2A quarters behind 5’10” Lyrik Thorne, one of the state’s top point guard prospects.

The Lady Panthers beat both local teams when they scrimmaged, but Mount Airy, which lost four starters from its championship team but returns two standout guards of its own in Shaunae Sawyers and Alyssa Cox, fell to Ledford by just a single point.

The Lady Bears played East Wilkes in its first scrimmage of the day, and after facing Ledford, finished with with a much-improved West Stokes team, winning that one 53-42.

North Surry also opened with East Wilkes, a few hours after Mount Airy had played them. The Lady Hounds beat the Cards, then played Ledford, and closed with Starmount in the last scrimmage of the evening. North built a 16-point lead in the second half and cruised to a 46-39 win.

The scrimmages were played in a slightly different format from actual games, with two 20-minute halves and a continuous clock except in the final minute, and different rules in regards to fouls. Every common foul in the first 19 minutes resulted in a point and possession being awarded to the offended team, and basket-and-foul three-point plays were automatic. Play proceeded quickly and the event actually wrapped up ahead of schedule.

Both head coaches — the Lady Hounds’ Shane Slate and the Lady Bears’ Angela Mayfield — have a tall task ahead of them, each having lost 80 percent of their 2017-18 starting lineup, with multiple players on both teams having moved on to college basketball. Both coaches said that getting more experience and time together was imperative to having a successful season.

“We came away from today with a long list of things that we want to work on this week,” said Mayfield, who is 57-4 in her first two seasons as a head coach. “We definitely did some really good things today, but you want to come away from a scrimmage with things to work on. There are things we can improve on from today, and that is definitely a good thing.”

Slate, who liked how his team performed even though he admittedly only put in basic packages, said much the same.

“We knew the personnel change was coming, and it’s just a question of how things will fit together,” he said. “This time of year, you’re just trying to figure out things with new personnel, changing up offenses and what we’re trying to run. I have plenty of things to think about and look over on film.”

Although both teams had plenty of new faces, the returnees include some serious talent, and that was on display Saturday as well. For Mount Airy, the quickness of Sawyers and Cox led to many transition baskets, and at times, the Lady Bears showed flashes of last year’s explosiveness. For North Surry, the go-to player was junior forward Hannah Moxley, who broke out in last year’s postseason, including a career-high 17 points in a playoff win over Salisbury. With her team struggling offensively against Starmount, she went off for 14 points, including four steals near midcourt that led to uncontested layups.

Slate, whose team also returns 2018 WPAC Tournament MVP Callie Willard, plans to develop a package for his team and have everything ready by the time the Lady Hounds open the season against Elkin on Nov. 27.

“We did some basic things today, and we’ll just keep building on it until it’s time to start playing for real,” he said.

Mayfield was pleased at where her team stood first time out against strong opposition. Ledford should be a 2A contender, while East Wilkes is always a strong 1A team, and West Stokes has made massive strides in the last few seasons. The Cats had four sophomores and three freshmen on last year’s team that went 12-9, the first winning season for West since 2011-12, and Mayfield complimented how much the Cats had improved.

As for East Wilkes, “(T)hey were very big, very physical. Ledford was really good, but we had opportunities at the end of that game. We played hard and competed hard all day, which is something we talked about.”

Mayfield doesn’t know for certain when her team’s season will begin. Deep runs into the playoffs by the Mount Airy football team have delayed the start of basketball season for two straight seasons. The first game is tentatively slated for Dec. 4 against Starmount. But Mayfield won’t mind another football-delayed season this time.

“It would give us a little more time to get ready for real game play,” she said. “We’re in really good game shape right now, but it wouldn’t hurt to have a little extra time to work on X’s and O’s.”

The Mount Airy men’s basketball team, or at least all of its players not playing football, will scrimmage next Saturday at South Stokes High School in the debut of new head coach Bryan Hayes.

The Lady Bears’ Shaunae Sawyers drives toward the basket in her team’s scrimmage with West Stokes on Saturday. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_DSC_0390.jpg The Lady Bears’ Shaunae Sawyers drives toward the basket in her team’s scrimmage with West Stokes on Saturday. John Cate | The News Mount Airy senior Alyssa Cox goes up for a layup against West Stokes in the Lady Bears Jamboree on Saturday. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_DSC_0395.jpg Mount Airy senior Alyssa Cox goes up for a layup against West Stokes in the Lady Bears Jamboree on Saturday. John Cate | The News The Lady Hounds’ Stephanie Simpson gets out on a fast break in her team’s scrimmage against Starmount on Saturday evening. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_DSC_0415.jpg The Lady Hounds’ Stephanie Simpson gets out on a fast break in her team’s scrimmage against Starmount on Saturday evening. John Cate | The News North Surry’s Cheyenne Seal looks for a teammate to pass to during the Lady Hounds’ scrimmage against Starmount. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_DSC_0422.jpg North Surry’s Cheyenne Seal looks for a teammate to pass to during the Lady Hounds’ scrimmage against Starmount. John Cate | The News

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.