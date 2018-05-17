Johnson, Snow named to East-West Game

GREENSBORO — Two local high school basketball standouts will represent their schools one more time before moving on to college basketball.

Mount Airy’s Jo Snow and North Surry’s Mikaela Johnson were two of the 10 players chosen to the West team’s roster for the 2018 East-West All-Star Game, an annual all-star event featuring some of the best high school seniors. The game, which will be the 44th women’s basketball East-West Game, will be played on Monday, July 16 at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Snow was one of only two players from a 1A school and Johnson the only one from a 2A school chosen to the squad. Other members of the West team include Jessica Beckner (Murphy), Lauren Carter (SW Guilford), Skylar Curran (West Forsyth), Rinnah Green (Hickory Ridge), Madeline Hardy (Rockingham Co.), Jazmin Harris (Eastern Guilford), Journey Muhammad (Ardrey-Kell), and Gabby Smith (Hickory Ridge).

Rick Anderson of Mount Tabor will coach the West team, assisted by Barbara Helms of Hickory.

The East-West All-Star Games were founded in 1949 by Coach Bob Jamieson of Grimsley High School and Smith Barrier, the Sports Editor of the Greensboro Daily News, to help finance the North Carolina Coaches Association coaching clinic. The games feature players who have just graduated from high school – the best from the Eastern half of North Carolina against the best from the West. Coach Jamieson served as the Director of All-Star Games from 1949 until 1986. Upon his retirement, his protege, Phil Weaver, assumed the director’s position.

Football and Men’s Basketball were the sports played that first year. The football game was the first game played in the 11,000-seat Jamieson Stadium at Greensboro Senior High School (now Grimsley High School) and we are still playing the All-Star Game at that site. The basketball game was played at Guilford College in Greensboro.

In 1954, the basketball game moved to the new Greensboro Senior High School gymnasium and was the first game played in that new and innovative facility. Interestingly, the first basket was scored by Charlie Adams of Cary High School, who would become the longtime Executive Director of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association. In 1960, the basketball games moved to the new Greensboro Coliseum where the games are still played in its main arena.

Women’s basketball was added to the All-Star Games in the summer of 1975 and soccer for both men and women premiered in 1992 at the UNCG Soccer Stadium, where they are still held. Currently, the games feature 32 football players and six coaches on each team, 16 players and one coach on each of the four soccer teams , and 10 players and two coaches for each in basketball team. That’s 168 players, 24 coaches, six athletic trainers and 17 officials honored each summer.

Traditionally, the games are held during the third week of July in conjunction with the NC Coaching Clinic. The games are played on consecutive nights beginning with the two basketball games on Monday. Soccer follows on Tuesday and football is on Wednesday.

Although local players have been featured in every one of the sports at some point, the women’s basketball game is the only one that will do so in 2018.

Mikaela Johnson of North Surry was named to the 44th annual East-West women's basketball game scheduled for July 16 in Greensboro. Johnson won the 2017 and 2018 Player of the Year awards in the Western Piedmont 2A and helped the Lady Hounds reach the 2017 2A state finals. Jo Snow was named to the West All-Star team for the 44th annual East-West basketball game in Greensboro on July 16. Snow was named to the All-State team after leading the Lady Bears to a 27-2 season and a second consecutive state championship.