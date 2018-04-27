Cardinals name new hoops coach

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Marty Behrens earned Coach of the Year honors at the last two stops in his career coaching basketball. East Surry is betting he has a third in him.

East Surry High School announced Friday that Behrens, who was most recently the head boys’ basketball coach of North Wilkes High School from 2010-17, would take over as the new head coach of the Cardinals.

Mr. Behrens has been in education since 1998, teaching various science courses and physical education in not only North Carolina, but also Colorado and Florida. Throughout his teaching career, he coached basketball, baseball, and football as either assistant or head coach.

“Coach Behrens focuses on building relationships with students and athletes. In the short time he has been a teacher at East, it has become evident that he cares about our students,” said East Surry athletic director Randy Marion. “Based on our interview and his references, we believe this will carry over into the game of basketball and with the players.”

Behrens coached the Vikings for seven full seasons, assuming the AD role in the summer of 2014 while also remaining as head coach of the basketball team. His coaching record at North Wilkes was 79-97, but a quarter of the losses came in a disastrous 2014-15 season where the Vikings went 0-23 with a team that returned just three players from the previous season. Behrens righted the ship in the two seasons following that, which ended in 17-10 and 19-8 records. North WIlkes went from worst to first in the Mountain Valley Conference the year after going winless, earning Behrens the MVC Coach of the Year award. His last team, in 2016-17, won the MVC Tournament title after finishing second in the regular season by one game.

Prior to taking the East Wilkes job, Behrens was head coach at Lake Gibson High School in Lakeland, Fla. for four seasons. He coached for seven years in his native Colorado before that. In Florida, Behrens won Patriot League White Division Coach of the Year and FACA District 7 Coach of the Year honors.

Behrens, 47, a graduate of Bethany College in Kansas, joined the staff at East Surry High School as a biology teacher in February 2018. His wife, Julie, is an Exceptional Children’s teaching assistant at Shoals Elementary. They reside in the King area.

