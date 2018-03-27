Bears promote Hayes to top job

Mount Airy High School didn’t have very far to look in order to find a new head men’s basketball coach.

Nineteen days after Levi Goins stepped down, the school tapped the man who’s been working alongside him for the past four seasons, former Granite Bear player Bryan Hayes, as its new head coach.

“I am very honored and proud to be named the next men’s head basketball coach at Mount Airy High School,” said Hayes, who received news of his promotion to head coach on Tuesday. “As a graduate and former player, I have always dreamed of one day being in a position to coach at my alma mater. I will strive daily to uphold the tradition of excellence that comes with being a Granite Bear.”

Hayes, who teaches math at Mount Airy High School, has over 10 years of coaching experience, including a successful four-year run at a 2A high school before returning to Mount Airy following the 2013-14 school year.

Hayes, a 2002 Mount Airy High School graduate and a member of the 2001-02 Granite Bear men’s basketball team that won the 1A state title, has a Bachelor of Science degree from Appalachian State University in Mathematics, Secondary Education.

“Bryan is no stranger to Mount Airy High School. He is a former student-athlete and he was a member of the 2002 Men’s Basketball state championship team,” said MAHS Principal Dr. Sandy George. “Bryan is an excellent math teacher and has been the assistant coach to Levi Goins for the past several years.”

Goins, who went 115-48 over the past six seasons as the Bears’ head coach, resigned on March 8 to focus on his duties as an assistant principal at Mount Airy Middle School and spend more time with his family. For the past four seasons, Hayes has been his top assistant coach.

At the time he stepped down, Goins endorsed Hayes’ application to succeed him, and was pleased at the news of his appointment as the Bears’ next head coach.

“I am extremely happy for Bryan as he steps into this new position,” Goins said. “He left a successful coaching position at North Brunswick four years ago to join us and brought expertise and passion for the game. He will do a fantastic job carrying on the Mount Airy basketball tradition.”

Hayes began his teaching career at North Brunswick High School in 2006, shortly after graduating from ASU. In 2007, he began coaching the boys’ junior varsity basketball team. In 2010, he accepted the position of head basketball coach for the men’s varsity team.

Hayes got off to a rocky start in 2010-11, his first year with the Scorpions. North Brunswick went 7-13 that season and missed the state playoffs. However, they were a winning team in each of the next three years. In 2011-12, the Scorpions finished second in the Waccamaw 2A/3A Conference and advanced to the third round of the 2A state playoffs before falling to Wilson Beddingfield. With a final record of 16-9, MaxPreps rated them as the 13th-best 2A team in the state.

The 2012-13 season was even better, with North Brunswick going 18-9, winning a share of the conference title, and again reaching the third round, where they fell to perennial 2A East bully Northside-Jacksonville. They once again finished as the 13th-ranked team in the state.

The next year, his final one with the Scorpions, they went 14-11 and 6-4 in the East Central 2A Conference, once again getting knocked out of the playoffs by Northside, now a conference rival.

Following this season, Hayes returned to his hometown and accepted a teaching position at Mount Airy High School. Today he teaches AP Calculus, Honors Pre-Calculus, and Advanced Functions and Modeling. North Brunswick, which went 55-42 under Hayes’ guidance, is 35-65 since he departed.

Bryan Hayes watches the action on the court during a Mount Airy basketball game. Hayes, who played for the Bears and was a member of the 2002 state championship team, was promoted to head coach on Tuesday, succeeding Levi Goins. Bryan Hayes, an assistant coach for the MAHS basketball team since 2014-15, instructs player Greg Greene during a break in the action in a game last season. Hayes was tabbed on Tuesday as the successor to Levi Goins, who stepped down earlier this month.

Former MA player will succeed Goins as head basketball coach