Goins steps down as MAHS basketball coach

After six seasons and 115 wins as the head coach of the Mount Airy boys’ basketball team, Levi Goins announced Thursday that he was stepping down.

Goins, who also serves as an assistant principal at Mount Airy Middle School, will remain in that post. In his final season, Goins directed the Granite Bears to a 17-9 record, a final statewide ranking of No. 5 among the state’s 1A schools, and the second round of the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs, where the team lost to league rival Winston-Salem Prep.

He directed Mount Airy to a share of the 2016 Northwest 1A Conference title and a 25-4 overall record, in a season where the Bears spent several weeks as the state’s top-ranked 1A team. The next season, Mount Airy settled for second in the league regular-season and tournament races to Winston-Salem Prep, but reached the West Regional final, where the Bears lost by three points to eventual state champion Lincoln Charter. Mount Airy ended the season as the state’s third-ranked 1A team, behind Lincoln and WSP.

Goins, who assumed the reins of the Bears’ varsity team in July of 2012, after former coach Kevin Spainhour left to pursue coaching and administrative positions at West Stokes High School, was one of 20 persons named to attend the Leadership Academy at High Point University in December of 2016. The program helps train teachers to become administrators in their school system. At the time, Goins was a biology and chemistry teacher at MAHS. He was named an assistant principal at MAMS after completing the program.

Although it was speculated that he would soon leave his coaching position, Goins confirmed at the time that he would remain as coach, and he ended up coaching the Bears for one more season.

Prior to taking over the Bears before the 2012-13 season, he was the JV coach at Mount Airy for three seasons. The varsity team had suffered three straight losing seasons before Goins took command, but he guided them to a 13-12 campaign in his debut. The team has won at least 17 games in every season since.

His career record as a varsity head coach stands at 115-48.

