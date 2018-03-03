Lady Bears beat Murphy, return to Finals

WINSTON-SALEM — Mount Airy head girls’ basketball coach Angela Mayfield said it’s been her team’s goal all season to successfully defend their 1A state championship.

They’ll get that chance on Saturday of next week.

The Lady Bears rode an outstanding team defense and 15 sensational minutes off the bench from junior Alyssa Cox to return to the state finals with a 46-35 victory over Murphy in the West Regional finals on Saturday in the Lawrence Joel Coliseum.

Mount Airy (26-2 overall) will face Pamlico next week in a rematch of last year’s state championship game. Pamlico (27-1) repeated as East Regional champ with a 68-51 victory over Weldon on Saturday at East Carolina University.

The Lady Bears trailed 16-13 at the end of the first quarter, but took the lead for good midway through the second, led 31-25 at the break, and pulled away in the fourth quarter for the win.

Cox led the team with 15 points and was one of four Mount Airy players to grab seven rebounds. Jo Snow added 12 and Shaunae Sawyers eight.

Check back later for a full report on the game.

The Lady Bears are headed back to the NCHSAA 1A state championship game. John Cate | The News