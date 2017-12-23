Eagles start a winning streak

DOBSON — Surry Central’s boys’ basketball team liked winning so much that as soon as it got its first victory of the 2017-18 season, it went right out the next night and got another one.

After beginning the season with six straight setbacks, the Golden Eagles won a non-conference game, and then on Friday night, earned their first Western Piedmont Athletic Conference victory by routing visiting Forbush 80-63.

Central (2-6, 1-1 WPAC) headed into a five-day Christmas break on a high note by dominating the middle quarters against the Falcons, outscoring them 47-24 in the second and third quarters. For the first time this season, head coach Myles Wilmoth was able to clear his bench in the fourth quarter in celebration of a victory.

It was the fifth straight win for the Eagles over Forbush (4-4, 1-1), starting with a 2016 game where Central trailed by 28 points early and came back to win.

There was never any concern about the Eagles digging a big hole on Friday. The teams traded blows in a first quarter that ended with Central in front by one, but the home team dominated the second quarter and led 41-28 at the half. The Eagles kept pouring it on in the third, and it was 65-41 at the end of the third quarter. Central cruised to the win from there.

Senior Brandon Norman led the way for the Eagles, torching the Falcons for 32 points, including 6-9 from behind the 3-point arc. He also found time to grab six rebounds, dish out four assists and make two steals. Fellow senior Martin Palacios had 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Mason Wood added 10 points and three steals. Junior Ryan Martin grabbed six rebounds.

The Central boys are off until they play in Cook’s Holiday Classic at Starmount High School on Dec. 28 and 29.

Forbush 66, Central 57

The night wasn’t as fun for the Lady Eagles, who faced a much stronger opponent in the Forbush girls. Both teams entered the game at 6-1, and it was a key early game in the WPAC race for both teams.

Central started off slowly, trailing by a dozen points at the end of the first quarter, and trailed by as many as 20 before closing the gap in the second half. However, the Lady Eagles were unable to come all the way back and took their second loss of the season.

What did in the home team was anemic shooting. Central shot just 29 percent from the field (19-65), and some of its leading scorers were the worst offenders, with two players racking up double-digits in missed shots. No Lady Eagle reached double figures in points, with Taylor Coe, Taylor Cochran and Joley Cabe each scoring nine points. Tara Blevins added eight, and Savanah Atkins and Brooke Snow each tallied seven.

The MVP of the game for Central was Blevins, who dominated the boards and had 15 rebounds. Cochran added seven rebounds, five assists and three steals, while Coe had seven rebounds.

The Lady Eagles’ next game will be on Dec. 27 in a holiday tournament against East Wilkes.

Surry Central point guard Claire Via drives past a defender in a game earlier this season. The Lady Eagles struggled with their shooting in a loss to Forbush on Friday night. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0364.jpg Surry Central point guard Claire Via drives past a defender in a game earlier this season. The Lady Eagles struggled with their shooting in a loss to Forbush on Friday night. John Cate | The News The Golden Eagles’ Brandon Norman, shown here in a game earlier this season, bombed Forbush for 32 points on Friday night as Central won its second straight game. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0397.jpg The Golden Eagles’ Brandon Norman, shown here in a game earlier this season, bombed Forbush for 32 points on Friday night as Central won its second straight game. John Cate | The News

One night after earning win No. 1, Central routs Forbush

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

