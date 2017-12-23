Greyhounds to playin FS Pepsi Bracket

WINSTON-SALEM — Mount Airy isn’t the only team that was invited to the party for the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic starting on Tuesday night.

North Surry, which competed against the 4A powerhouses in the top-tier bracket of the tournament last year, is one of five Western Piedmont Athletic Conference teams that was invited to compete in this year’s Pepsi Bracket of the tournament, joining Atkins, Carver, West Stokes and Walkertown. Local 4A teams Reagan, Glenn and R.J. Reynolds are also in the eight-team field, with the Demons as the top seed.

North Surry is the fifth seed and will play the Camels at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Joel Coliseum. The Hounds will be looking to avenge a 50-47 road loss to Atkins back on Dec. 12, although Tuesday’s meeting won’t count in the conference standings.

Mount Airy was in the Pepsi Bracket a year ago and won’t be back to defend its title, because the Bears will instead be competing in the Myers Tire Bracket of the event. North, playing in the upper bracket, beat North Forsyth to reach the semifinals but then lost to West Forsyth, then the state’s top-ranked team, in the semis.

After losing most of last year’s state 2A runners-up to graduation, the Hounds won their first two games of this season but have since lost eight in a row, many of them in hard-luck fashion.

North Surry will play on Wednesday at 4 p.m. if it wins the game with Atkins, or at 12:30 if it loses. Winners’ bracket games will be played at the Coliseum, with consolation bracket games all at Parkland High School.

North Surry and four conference rivals are all part of the Pepsi Bracket for the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic, which opens Tuesday morning. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Spencer-Pepsi-bracket-1.jpg North Surry and four conference rivals are all part of the Pepsi Bracket for the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic, which opens Tuesday morning. Contributed by FSHC