Starmount to host basketball tournament

BOONVILLE — Starmount High School will be hosting the 2017 Cook’s Holiday Classic basketball tournament from Dec. 27-29. This is a three-day tournament which includes eight women’s teams and eight men’s teams.

The women’s teams include Surry Central, East Wilkes, North Stokes, Starmount, Forsyth Home Educators, South Stokes, Salem and Elkin.

The men’s teams include Surry Central, East Wilkes, North Stokes, Starmount, Forbush, East Surry, Salem and Elkin.

The brackets for first day of the tournament have been released. The tournament will tip-off on Dec. 27 with the women’s and men’s games alternating.

On the women’s side things start off at 10 a.m., when East Wilkes takes on Surry Central. At 1 p.m. Starmount will host North Stokes, 4 p.m. sees Forsyth Home Educators, undefeated this season at 16-0, take on South Stokes, and the day rounds out with Salem playing Elkin at 7 p.m. The women’s championship game will be played on Dec. 29 at 7 p.m.

On the men’s side, East Wilkes vs. Surry Central will match up at 11:30 a.m., North Stokes vs. Starmount tips-off at 2:30 p.m., Forbush vs. Surry Central will be at 5:30 p.m., and Salem vs. Elkin will be at 8:30 p.m. The men’s championship game will be played on Dec. 29 at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets will be $10 per day, or there will be an option to buy a wristband to gain access to all three days of the tournament.

Courtesy of Starmount High School