Bears outlast Golden Eagles, 4-0

DOBSON — “It was really close, and then East Surry put some runs together.”

That’s how one parent described Friday night’s baseball game to one of the softball parents who ventured over from next door.

That was a short, but apt description as the visiting Cardinals beat the Golden Eagles 12-0 in five innings.

East Surry’s Dillon Mosley allowed just one hit in four shutout innings. Central’s Payton O’Rourke only allowed three hits, posting an opponent batting average of just .167, according to the team’s stats.

Unfortunately, it was how the two teams took advantage of opportunities that made the difference.

“It was good to pick up a win tonight versus Surry Central, especially in the tough weather conditions,” said East Surry coach Chad Freeman. “Dillon battled for us on the mound. He struggled a little at times with his control, but he came up with big pitches for us tonight when he had to.”

East Surry scored the first run of the game without getting the ball out of the infield. Then Surry Central had the bases loaded with only one out and couldn’t get the tying run across.

Some fielding errors, wild pitches and stolen bases put runners on base and moved them around to home for the Cards.

In four innings, O’Rourke gave up seven runs, but the Eagle stats show just one of them was earned.

“I thought O’Rourke showed improvement from his last outing, which is encouraging for us,” said Central coach Jeff Edmonds. “I expect him to continue that the more he throws.”

The game began with O’Rourke getting two outs and drawing a ground ball from East’s Benji Gosnell that might have finished the side. Instead it made it through the left half of the infield for a single.

That may have rattled the pitcher’s composure as he threw two wild pitches that moved Gosnell to third. Then he walked Jefferson Boaz.

With runners on the corners, catcher Hoyt Bullington hit a grounder toward the hole on the left side. The ball just got past the glove of third baseman Dawson Payne. Shortstop Dakota Mills showed great range to reach the ball, but the throw to first was too late to make the out, and Gosnell scored.

In the bottom of the first, it looked like Central would answer, if not take the lead.

Dakota Mills led off with a sharp single to left and then stole second base. After a strikeout, Kade Norman walked. Then Aaron Cave also drew a walk to load the bases with one out.

Catcher Brady Woods hit a high pop foul toward the Eagles dugout that looked like it would go out of play. However, the wind was blowing strongly in from that direction and pushed the ball sharply back. In fact, the ball curved so much that it came down inside the first-base line where Boaz made the catch.

O’Rourke came up to help his own cause and hit a rope to center. Unfortunately it was right at Gosnell, who made the catch to strand all three runners.

After a scoreless second, East’s Carson Willoughby led off the third with a walk and a stolen base. Seth Keener then hit a bouncer up the middle that took a high hop as it passed the mound. Mills was able to make the catch, but double-clutched pulling the ball out and couldn’t nab Keener at first.

A wild pitch scored Willoughby and moved Keener to second. Gosnell then hit a popup toward the first-base side.

The pitcher started to move under it, but the first baseman called him off. However, the wind started blowing the ball away from the first baseman who lunged at the last moment, but couldn’t catch the fly ball as it landed for a single to put runners on first and second.

One out later, Bullington walked to load the bases. Anthony Ayers had an RBI groundout to make it 3-0. A wild pitch allowed Gosnell to score from third to make it 4-0.

In the fourth inning, East’s ninth hitter, Evan McCreary walked and then took second when a pickoff throw got past first.

Willoughby hit a hard ball toward third and the hop went over the fielder’s glove and into left field for an error to put runners on the corner.

Keener grounded out to second base. McCreary tried to make it home. The throw pulled Woods slightly up the third-base line, and the runner edged past to touch the plate to make it 5-0, while Willoughby went to third.

Gosnell singled to left to bring home Willoughby, making it 6-0 and earning a visit to the mound from Central coach Jeff Edmonds.

Like the first inning, two wild pitches moved Gosnell to third before Boaz walked to put runners on the corners.

In a classic East Surry move, the runner on first took off for second and then paused when the ball was thrown to second, willingly getting caught in a rundown so the runner on third could score.

In this case, however, Boaz wasn’t sacrificed as the fielder at second turned to look at home plate to see if there was time to catch Gosnell which allowed Boaz to sneak back to first.

Central was able to stop the bleeding, but it was 7-0, and O’Rourke had thrown 100 pitches on a night where the temperature had dropped to about 40 by then with a wind chill factor below freezing.

Second baseman Owen Hardy moved to the mound for the fifth inning.

Anthony Ayers singled, and Landon Stevens walked before Folger Boaz (subbing in for the pitcher, Dillon Mosley) reached on an infield error to load the bases.

Kyler Jessup hit a two-run single to left, then an error at second base allowed the younger Boaz to score. That made it 10-0.

Keener earned an RBI on a groundout. Then Gosnell hit a slow roller to second that died. By the time the fielder reached the ball and threw to first, Gosnell had reached base again, and Jessup scored to make it 12-0.

East Surry would load the bases, but Hardy would draw a fly ball down the right-field line that Aaron Cave could reach.

With Folger Boaz on the mound, the leadoff batter struck out, then Brady Edmonds struck out, too, but the catcher couldn’t make the catch, and Edmonds was able to run out the play at first.

Boaz walked Norman and then hit Daniel Valenzuela with a pitch to load the bases with one out. However, he struck out the fifth and sixth batters — giving him four strikeouts in one inning — and Surry Central stranded all three runners.

The Eagles stranded nine runners on the night. Despite having just one hit, the Eagles had seven walks and one hit batter to have nine men reach base.

With a 10-run lead after five innings, East Surry ended the game early, which pleased its fans as the mercury had fallen to 37 by game’s end.

The Eagle coaches credited East Surry with six hits and their players with seven walks, six errors, six wild pitches and four stolen bases allowed.

“We’ve had difficulty making defensive plays and limiting our opponents’ opportunities in these first few games,” said Coach Edmonds. “We’re going to have to be better there if we’re going to have success.

“Offensively, I thought we put together better at-bats, especially early on. We were able to get deeper in counts and created some chances to score early; and that’s also encouraging.”

East Surry improved to 3-0. The team will have back-to-back home dates Tuesday and Wednesday. First the Cards will host North Wilkes (2-0) and then West Wilkes (1-0) the next day.

“Overall it was a good first week of play for us,” said Coach Freeman. “We have to get a little more consistent with our approaches at the plate, but our pitching and defense were outstanding this first week.”

Surry Central went 0-3 in its first week. On Monday the Eagles travel to Mount Airy, then on Tuesday host South Stokes.

East Surry’s Dillon Mosley (3) pitches four innings of shutout ball before giving way to a reliever on a chilly night. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_JEFF9288_filtered.jpg East Surry’s Dillon Mosley (3) pitches four innings of shutout ball before giving way to a reliever on a chilly night. Jeff Linville | The News Surry Central had the bases loaded in the first inning when Brady Woods hits a pop foul out of play — or so it seems until gusty wind blows the ball all the way back to first base where Jefferson Boaz makes the catch. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_JEFF9301_filtered.jpg Surry Central had the bases loaded in the first inning when Brady Woods hits a pop foul out of play — or so it seems until gusty wind blows the ball all the way back to first base where Jefferson Boaz makes the catch. Jeff Linville | The News Central’s Dakota Mills (3) leads off the bottom of the first with a single through the left side of the infield. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_JEFF9273_filtered.jpg Central’s Dakota Mills (3) leads off the bottom of the first with a single through the left side of the infield. Jeff Linville | The News Payton O’Rourke pitches in the top of the first inning for Surry Central. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_JEFF9247_filtered.jpg Payton O’Rourke pitches in the top of the first inning for Surry Central. Jeff Linville | The News

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com