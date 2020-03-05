East outlasts North, 4-0

North Surry pitcher Zach Bryant had six strikeouts and allowed one run in five innings on the mound. Submitted Photo

PILOT MOUNTAIN — It was opening night for a pair of Surry County teams that are accustomed to putting on a show against one another.

The county clash between North Surry and East Surry went the way of the Cardinals by a score of 4-0.

“I was pleased with our first game,” said East Surry coach Chad Freeman. “Obviously there is a lot that you want to clean up, but we’re nowhere close to midseason form. We fought against a tough North Surry team. It’s always a challenge going against a Tony Martin team.”

Martin reciprocated respect to East Surry. With just 10 non-conference games this season, Martin said each one carried a little more weight.

“It’s good to play East Surry right off the bat. It’s a challenge, but hopefully it will make us better.”

Both sides had a mix of familiar faces and players new to the varsity scene. East Surry recorded 14 strikeouts in the seven-inning win thanks to brothers Jefferson and Folger Boaz. Jefferson pitched the first five innings and finished with nine strikeouts. Folger came in for the save and finished with five strikeouts in the final two innings.

North Surry used three different pitchers in the game against East. Junior Zach Bryant threw the first four innings, totalling six strikeouts and allowing just one run that came late in the fourth.

“We needed to see that out of him,” Martin said. “That’s encouraging. He made some quality pitches location-wise.”

Greyhound seniors Andrew Hicks and Brett Johnson each threw for an inning to close the game.

The matchup was low scoring up until the sixth inning, where East Surry scored two of its four runs. The Cardinals had a pair of hits in the first inning, but North’s Clay Tompkins saved a run by making a play at the plate. East left two runners on in the first and third innings.

Jefferson Boaz gave up two hits in the first inning and didn’t give another up until the fifth. The Hounds had runners at the corners with two outs in the first, and Boaz got a strikeout to keep the scoreboard clean.

“We gave up too many opportunities on offense,” Martin said. “Defensively, we made a few little errors that hurt us. We’ve just got to get more energy within the team, and we’ve got to get better and more consistent across the board.”

Hoyt Bullington led off for East in the bottom of the fourth with a single to left field. With Folger Boaz at the plate, Tristan Harless, running for Bullington, rounded second and reached third base after Bryant made a wild throw trying to pick Harless off at first.

East sophomore Anthony Ayers sent a grounder between third and short, which Harless used a chance to get home. Ayers was out at first, but his sacrifice scored the first run of the game and the season for East Surry.

East scored on a sacrifice again in the fifth. Jefferson Boaz hit a grounder that was turned for a double play at second and first. All the while Carson Willoughby crossed the plate to make it 2-0.

Harless scored again in the bottom of the sixth on another Ayers grounder. The final run of the game came when Landon Stevens scored Dillon Mosley on an RBI single.

It wasn’t over yet, though. Folger Boaz started the top of the seventh with a strikeout. He then hit John Ross and later gave up a hits to Brett Johnson and Ethan Edwarda. With bases loaded and two outs, North’s Nick Badgett hit a line drive at East’s Willoughby to end the game.

North faces another tall task by facing the top-ranked team in the state, Ronald Reagan, on Friday. East Surry hosts North Iredell on Thursday and then travels to Surry Central on Friday.

