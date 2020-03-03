No mercy in Mount Airy opener

Mount Airy’s Jackson Ferris (7) had six strikeouts and allowed no hits in three innings on the mound. Cory Smith | The News

Mount Airy returned to the baseball diamond on Monday and showed age is just number in an 11-0 win over Elkin.

They may be young, but the Bears have plenty of varsity experience spread across the 16-man roster. This showed as the Granite Bears racked up 11 runs in the first two innings. Scoring double-digit runs and keeping their opponent scoreless in the same game is a feat the Bears accomplished only twice in the previous two seasons.

“It feels good,” said second-year coach Weston Payne. “These kids have worked really hard in the fall and winter, and I think it showed dividends. Tonight, they put together great plate approaches and great at-bats. We played solid defense in the field when need be, and our pitching was phenomenal.”

The Bears used two pitchers in the shortened five-inning game. Jackson Ferris started the game and struck out 6-of-11 batters in the first three innings. Evan Dorsett came in and kept the Elks to just one hit before the game ended via mercy rule.

Offensively, Mount Airy went through the lineup twice in the first two innings. Zeb Stroup came to the plate with one out and hammered a double in the first inning. Dorsett joined him after a base on balls, and Logan Dowell loaded the bases after being hit by a pitch. Reece McDuffie scored Stroup and Dorsett on a 2-RBI rope that sailed down the third-base line.

Before the first inning ended, Dowell, McDuffie and Baylor Brinkley would all score to make it 5-0. Elkin’s Ryan Nance recorded one strikeout in the inning.

Stroup led off in the second inning and was walked. Wild pitches allowed Dorsett to get on base and put Stroup on third. Another wild pitch scored Stroup when Dowell was at bat.

Elkin put Adam Chu on the mound. A 2-run single from McDuffie scored both Stroup and Dowell, making it 8-0 with no outs. Brinkley got on base after an Elkin fielding error. Ferris scored Stroup, and then a bad throw to second allowed McDuffie to make it 10-0. Weston Myers, running for Ferris, scored on a sacrifice fly from Ashton Gwyn to round out the 11-0 scoring.

“I like what I see right now,” Payne said. “The freshman last year that started, I think they’ve progressed and matured over the past year. I think they’re better fit to adjust to the varsity level, and I’m looking forward to seeing what they can do along with my junior and senior leadership.”

Payne added how thankful he was for his coaching staff and how pivotal they are to the team’s success.

“The first year, you always feel like you have to do everything. But, you know, I’ve got a great coaching staff, and they really help me do a lot of things that maybe I don’t always get to. I’m fortunate for them, and they’ve made my job a whole lot easier. They transitioned to their roles really well and they understand what I ask out of them.”

Mount Airy travels to Elkin on Friday.

