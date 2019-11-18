North’s Johnson signs with D1 Bulldogs

Brett Johnson is joined by his fellow Greyhounds baseball players as he signs his National Letter of Intent to continue his baseball career with The University of North Carolina at Asheville. Cory Smith | The News

As the son of a baseball coach, Brett Johnson began playing the sport as soon as he could walk. He grew up on diamond, met many of his friends and current teammates in travel ball, and can now call himself a committed Division 1 college baseball player.

Brett, a senior at North Surry High School, signed his National Letter of Intent with the University of North Carolina at Asheville on Monday.

“It means a lot,” Brett said. “I’ve been playing baseball since I could walk, and it’s always been a dream of mine to play college baseball. It’s finally coming true.”

Brett is the son of Daryll and Betsy Johnson. His father Daryll has coached him him since he was hitting off tees. Daryll was one of the coaches that led Brett and his teammates to a win in the 12U Cal Ripken State Championship in 2013. Many of North Surry’s current players were members of the championship team.

“My parents always pushed me to be the best version of me,” Brett said. “I’ve just been working all my life really and it’s exciting to finally have that dream to come true. Just gotta keep working.”

North Surry baseball coach Tony Martin said Brett walked into the school long and lanky and still filling out. Despite this, Johnson played in 12 of 22 varsity games as a freshman. By his sophomore season, Martin said he began seeing just how high of a ceiling Brett had.

“You could tell that it was something he was destined to do, playing at the next level,” Martin said. “I think it clicked for him that year and he continued to work. If he stays the course, he’ll experience some good things. I look forward to continuing watching him.”

Martin continued: “He’s been a tremendous asset to our program. He’s got an instinct for baseball. He’s just a great kid and a hard worker. He’s set the example. I think he’s going to leave a legacy here for others to follow. We’re excited for him and his family.”

Despite being thrilled about his college singing, Brett isn’t looking past his senior year just yet. He still has a lot to accomplish in the upcoming basketball season and then baseball once spring rolls around.

Brett is one of nine returning seniors on the baseball team. He made his expectations for his senior season very clear when asked what he has left to accomplish as a Greyhound.

“State championship,” Brett said. “We’ve been working for that every year and have come up short every year. I think we’ve really got a chance this year. With all the seniors and the bond that we have I think we have a chance.”

Martin also has high expectations for both Brett and the team as a whole. Brett, who was recruited as a pitcher, spent time on the mound in previous seasons but will take on a bigger pitching role in 2020 with the graduation of Mason Gwyn, who now pitches for D1 UNC-Charlotte.

“He’s team-oriented and he would love, as far as the team goes, to win the conference, conference championship and of course win the state championship,” Martin said. “Individually, he’s going to see a lot more time on the mound. He’s got a live arm and that doesn’t discount what he can do as a position player. He’s going to be relied on heavily as well as some other seniors that we have and even underclassmen. I think it’s going to be a good year and that they can be as good as they want to be.”

