Eagles lose slugfest to Polk Co.

John Cate | The News Central freshman Dakota Mills does battle with a hard-hitting Polk County team on Saturday afternoon. - John Cate | The News Brady Woods comes home with a run for Surry Central in its loss to Polk County on Saturday. -

DOBSON — Surry Central took an early 5-0 lead against Western Highlands Conference leader Polk County on Saturday afternoon, but couldn’t hold on in a wild first game of a doubleheader.

The Wolverines, who took on the Golden Eagles and then East Surry in a three-team twinbill hosted by Central, didn’t get its bats going until the fourth inning, but then hammered out 17 runs the rest of the way to score a 17-8 victory over their hosts.

The early part of the game was all Eagles. Starting pitcher Payton O’Rourke kept Polk County (6-4) off the board for the first three innings. Meanwhile, Central jumped in front immediately. Casan Lawson and Daniel Layne led off with back-to-back singles. The Wolverines got two quick outs, but Kade Norman put the ball in play and the Polk shortstop booted it, allowing both runners to score. Norman came in to score later in the inning, and the Eagles ended the first inning with a 3-0 lead.

Central added two more runs in the third. Dakota Mills got things started with a one-out single. He was forced out on Aaron Cave’s fielder’s choice, but Cave made it to first base and ended up scoring when Norman followed with a triple. O’Rourke singled to drive in Norman and make it 5-0.

Unfortunately, the error bug bit the Eagles in the top of the fourth, and got the Polk bats going. Leadoff hitter Elijah Sutton made it all the way to second on an error. Kyler Scruggs singled later in the inning, but Sutton scored on a sacrifice fly that should have been the third out. When Zeke Herrmann followed with a single and then Evan Rimer homered, the visitors had four unearned runs.

That was just the beginning. In the fifth inning, Polk took the lead with three more runs, knocking O’Rourke out and then getting some more against relievers Maisen Holt and Mills. Down 7-5 going to the bottom of the fifth, Central got a run in and loaded the bases with two out, but couldn’t get more.

The Wolverines kept pounding the ball, adding four runs in the sixth and six in the seventh. In between, Central got two back on a two-out rally that began with a walk to Layne. He came in to score on a ball hit by Mills and Cave had an RBI single to get Mills home, but that was as far as the Eagles could go, still down 11-8 with an inning to go. Polk’s six runs in the top of the seventh, including a homer by Grayson Jones, put it out of reach.

Surry Central will travel to Atkins on Tuesday night.

Central freshman Dakota Mills does battle with a hard-hitting Polk County team on Saturday afternoon. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_DSC_0624.jpg Central freshman Dakota Mills does battle with a hard-hitting Polk County team on Saturday afternoon. John Cate | The News Brady Woods comes home with a run for Surry Central in its loss to Polk County on Saturday. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_DSC_0654.jpg Brady Woods comes home with a run for Surry Central in its loss to Polk County on Saturday. John Cate | The News