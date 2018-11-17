Hounds’ Gwyn signs with UNCC

John Cate | The News North Surry senior baseball player Mason Gwyn signs his National Letter of Intent with Charlotte as his parents Sandy and Scott look on. - John Cate | The News Mason Gwyn was joined by his family, friends, coaches and several teammates as he signed with Charlotte to play college baseball on Friday. - John Cate | The News North Surry’s Mason Gwyn goes into his windup during the 2018 Western Piedmont Athletic Conference tournament final this past spring. Gwyn singled with UNC-Charlotte on Friday. -

When Mason Gwyn was promoted to the North Surry varsity baseball team as a wide-eyed freshman catcher, he got a baptism by fire, in the form of college-bound pitchers Brady Watts and Chase Chandler. The two flame-throwing hurlers, one three years ahead of Gwyn and the other two, could each top 90 mph on their fastball.

“I started catching as a freshman I was kind of torn between catching and pitching. My freshman year I came up and I was catching Brady and Chase, and that was kind of tough for me coming up from eighth grade and these guys were throwing low 90s,” Gwyn recalled. “It was tough, and their off-speed pitches were pretty dang good, too. But as the season went along, I got better and better.”

Of course, the good thing about freshmen is that they become sophomores, and so on. And in time, it came to pass that Gwyn himself picked up a few ticks on his own fastball, and people noticed. Included in those who did were the baseball coaches at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, and on Friday afternoon, Gwyn accepted their offer to join the 49ers for the 2020 season, signing his National Letter of Intent in the North Surry gym.

“I’ve always liked the school and the city, and I felt comfortable going there,” said Gwyn, who had the 49ers on his list of preferred schools all along, and finally caught the eye of the team’s coaches during the summer travel ball season.

Gwyn has been a key player for North Surry ever since he came up three years ago, and last season, was one of the Hounds’ top pitchers, winning his first six decisions of 2018 with an ERA of 1.08. The team overcame a slow start to finish 19-7 on the year.

Gwyn said the highlight of the season for him came in the middle of the team’s midseason hot streak. On April 3, West Stokes had beaten North 2-1 to snap a seven-game winning streak, and the Cats were slated to come to Toast three nights later. Head coach Tony Martin put the ball in Gwyn’s locker for a must-win rematch.

“We played West Stokes here, and we’d just come off a one-run loss to them earlier in the week, and I really wanted to come out here and pitch,” he said of the Hounds’ 6-0 victory that day. “I got 6 2/3 innings against them and had to come out because of the pitch count. I had 13 strikeouts in that game and I really wanted to finish it.”

Following the Greyhounds’ season, Gwyn hit the travel ball circuit, where his baseball career came full circle. He not only joined his former teammates in the “90 mph Club,” he also joined them in the ranks of Greyhounds who will go on to play college baseball.

In late October, Mason competed in the World Wood Bat Association World Championship tournament in Jupiter, Fla., where he threw a fastball that clocked at 90.6 mph, one of the 15 fastest pitches thrown by anyone at the event. Earlier in the summer, he had been clocked in the high 80s at other events, and hit 91 twice at the PBR North Carolina event on Aug. 13.

He was considered a college prospect already, and had already drawn interest from Western Carolina, North Carolina A&T, Campbell, N.C. Central and some Division II teams, but remained uncommitted as the summer circuit started to wind down. Then, the school he wanted to go to all along threw its hat into the ring after Gwyn got their attention.

“Near the end of my summer season, I was starting to get limited on schools,” he said. “One of the last events of the summer, I threw the (fastest) fastball I’d ever thrown. They called me later that day and asked me if I wanted to come to their camp later that weekend. I said yes, because I was interested in Charlotte right from the start. After I went to that camp, I threw in a simulated game, and they liked me and asked me to come back for a visit. They offered me that day.

On August 15, Gwyn accepted the offer and made a verbal commitment to join the 49ers. The decision fulfilled several goals he’d set for himself in baseball.

“I’ve been playing since I was four or five years old,” he said. “It’s always been a childhood dream of mine to play in college, and my ultimate goal is to make it to the major leagues.”

He says he plans to study business in college, but is still considering exercise science. In the meantime, Gwyn said he is looking forward to his senior season with the Hounds, and thinks the team has what it takes to challenge for the conference and state titles this spring.

