North rolls in tourney openers

Don’t look now, because North Surry might have scored again.

The first round of the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference baseball tournament was no contest on Monday night, as the Greyhounds clobbered Carver 19-0 and won for the 16th time in 17 games.

North Surry (18-5 overall) scored a whopping 14 runs in the first inning of the game and added five more in the second. After the Yellowjackets batted in the top of the third inning and failed to score, the game was called on the rarely-used “double-mercy rule,” where a one-sided baseball or softball contest can be called off after three innings with a 15-run lead for one side.

The Hounds had 17 hits in their two trips to the plate, while Carver (0-14) managed just one hit in their three. Daniel Bunn worked the first two innings for North, striking out five, and Chase Swartz whiffed two in a scoreless third inning.

The Hounds sent 19 batters to the plate in the first inning alone. Leadoff hitter Kobe Slate batted three times in the inning. Perhaps the highlight of the barrage was a two-run homer by Mack Cooke on his second turn at bat, which gave North Surry a 10—0 lead. Ethan Oakley, Mason Gwyn, Blaike Watts and Calvin Johnson all doubled in the inning, and Clay Tompkins tripled.

Carver got a hit with one out in the second inning, but Bunn otherwise struck out the side.

The North second inning featured doubles by both Chase and Austin Swartz and Coy Montgomery.

The Hounds anticipate a much more competitive game tonight, when they take on Walkertown in the semifinals at West Stokes High School.

North Surry 11, Atkins 0

The first round of the softball tournament was just as ugly.

Atkins actually kept the Lady Hounds off the board in the first inning, but North Surry got eight in the second and three in the third to secure the mercy-rule win.

The Lady Hounds (13-10) picked up just seven hits and a walk in their four trips to the plate, but five errors by the Camels meant that Atkins was never really in the contest. North Surry, on the other hand, played mistake-free ball. Evann Shelnutt was the top hitter for the home team, going 2-for-3 with two runs scored, two RBI, and a home run.

Atkins got two runners on in the first inning, but Drew Beamer notched a strikeout to end the inning. North Surry’s first inning and the Camels’ second went 1-2-3. Then the fireworks began.

North started the second with a single by Madison Bowman and a walk by Ellie McHone. A misplayed fly ball allowed both runners to score, and then Mia Simmons doubled to drive in Abby Draughn for a 3-0 lead. Hits by Olivia Jones, Karlie Marion, Shelnutt and Beamer followed in quick succession as the Lady Hounds stormed to an 8-0 lead.

Shelnutt went yard with two out in the third inning to increase the lead to 11-0, after two unearned runs had scored.

Beamer threw three scoreless innings with six strikeouts and then Bowman worked the final two with one strikeout.