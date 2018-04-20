Central rallies late but still falls 8-5 to South Stokes

DOBSON — Surry Central nearly pulled off an incredible comeback against South Stokes Wednesday evening. The Eagles rallied late but fell just short of overcoming the Sauras, 8-5.

South Stokes (8-9, 2-4) came out swinging Wednesday. The Golden Eagles gave up three hits top of the first inning and went down 2-0.

Central responded in the bottom of the inning by immediately getting into scoring position. Casan Lawson and Daniel Layne were both walked to start the inning. Martin Palacios had the first hit of the game, a single, but Lawson was called out at home.

When Ryan Martin was up to bat, South Stokes’ pitcher attempted to catch Palacios off-guard at first but overthrew the base. This allowed Layne to cross the plate and score the Eagles’ first run.

Martin hit a single of his own. Bases were loaded when both Dakota Sumner was walked, and another walk to Alex Hooker scored Palacios and tied the game 2-2.

The game remained tied until the top of the third inning when South Stokes’ Logan Bray hit a 2-run homer to go up 4-2.

While Central struggled to score, the Sauras piled up runs. A pair of runs in the top of the fourth and another two in the fifth put South ahead 8-2.

Things started going the way of the Eagles in the bottom of the fifth when Mason Wood hit an RBI single that scored Sumner. This cut the lead to 8-3.

A quick first half of the sixth inning put the Eagles back up to bat. Payton O’Rourke, Lawson, and Layne each had a single to start the inning. Palacios then hit a two-RBI single to make it an 8-5 game.

With two outs, Hooker crushed a ball to right field. Layne rounded third and sprinted to the plate. Layne slid into home but was called out, causing an uproar in the crowd.

The Eagles’ last chance came in the bottom of the seventh. Wood led off and got to second after a fly ball to center field was dropped. This would be the only Central success of the inning, ending the game.

Senior Night for the Eagles is April 27 against Atkins.

Surry Central’s Martin Palacios hits a ground ball in first inning of Wednesday’s game. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_DSC_0184.jpg Surry Central’s Martin Palacios hits a ground ball in first inning of Wednesday’s game. Cory Smith | The News Alex Hooker of the Golden Eagles hits a line drive in Surry Central’s 8-5 loss to South Stokes. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_DSC_0207.jpg Alex Hooker of the Golden Eagles hits a line drive in Surry Central’s 8-5 loss to South Stokes. Cory Smith | The News

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

