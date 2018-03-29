Wolfpack too much for Central

DOBSON — The Surry Central Golden Eagles baseball team fell to 1-5 in the Western Piedmont 2A Athletic Conference with a 5-2 loss to Walkertown on Thursday night.

Central held an early 2-0 lead, but failed to score after the first inning.

The in-game competition was much closer than the final score would show. Both teams finished with seven hits, and the Wolfpack led in errors 4-3.

Walkertown (9-2, 6-1) was able to get consecutive hits more frequently than the Eagles, and that led to the victory.

The Wolfpack also held an advantage on the mound. Walkertown pitcher Nick Murphy had seven strikeouts compared to just two combined from Central’s Jonathon Volk and Mason Wood.

The first of two Central strikeouts came in the first inning. Volk, who threw for the first two innings, had one strikeout and zero hits allowed in the opening inning.

The pace of the game picked up when it was the Eagles’ turn to bat. The team brushed off a strikeout on the opening batter and hit three consecutive singles.

Daniel Layne, Alex Hooker, and Martin Palacios filled the bases before Dakota Sumner approached the plate. Sumner hit a grounder that scored Layne. Palacios was tagged on second for out number two.

The bases filled once again after Troy Jessup was walked. Although Ryan Martin was hoping for a grand slam, he got the job done when he was hit by Murphy’s pitch. This allowed Hooker to extend the lead to 2-0.

The Pack responded in the top of the second with back-to-back doubles from Jake Sell and Ethan Garrett. Central escaped only allowing one run that came from a sacrifice fly.

Central added to its three first-inning hits with two in the second. Casan Lawson and Layne hit back-to-back singles when the top of the lineup came around.

Walkertown managed to keep the plate clean despite the Eagles having two base runners with just one out.

Normally, doubles are a special sight in baseball. Not Thursday night. The Wolfpack cranked out two more back-to-back doubles, this time coming from Austin Amos and Corbin Lanowitz, in the top of the third.

Wood took the mound after the doubles. A sacrifice fly from Tyler Lynch scored Amos and tied the game at 2-2.

Surry Central only managed five hits in the final five innings after a combined five hits in the first two innings. The first was a single from Ryan Martin in the bottom of the third, with another in the form of a double from Layne in the fourth.

Walkertown took advantage of the scoring stalemate in the top of the fifth by scoring two runs off three hits. Another sacrifice from Lynch and an Eagle error allowed the Pack to take a 4-2 lead.

Palacios and Martin managed to get on base in the bottom of the fifth to little success. A Murphy strikeout brought the Eagles one inning closer to loss number seven.

The Wolfpack padded their lead in the top of the sixth with an RBI single from Amos. The bases were loaded when power-hitter Lynch stepped up to the plate. The Eagles’ outfield kept the game going by catching a fly ball to end the inning.

Six straight batters were sent packing in the bottom of the sixth and top of the seventh. It all came down to the Eagles in the bottom of the seventh.

Murphy nearly ended the game with three straight strikeouts had it not been for a single from Sumner. Jessup joined him on base after being walked.

The game ended on a groundout by Martin.

Surry Central will continue jockeying for position in WPAC competition by hosting West Stokes (3-7, 0-3) tonight.

Jonathan Volk opened the game on the mound for Surry Central, pitching the first two innings. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_767.jpg Jonathan Volk opened the game on the mound for Surry Central, pitching the first two innings. Cory Smith | The News Dakota Sumner had an RBI single in the bottom of the first inning to put Central ahead 1-0. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_789.jpg Dakota Sumner had an RBI single in the bottom of the first inning to put Central ahead 1-0. Cory Smith | The News Carter Graham of Surry Central connects for a hit in the second inning of Thursday’s game. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_829.jpg Carter Graham of Surry Central connects for a hit in the second inning of Thursday’s game. Cory Smith | The News

A late push by Walkertown lifted the Pack over Surry Central, 5-2

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith