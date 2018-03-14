“Polar Bears” put Vikings on ice

With a game-time temperature of 38 degrees and wind chills down in the 20’s, Wednesday evening’s baseball game featured conditions more suitable to Polar Bears than Granite Bears.

But it feels a whole lot warmer when you win, and Mount Airy got the job done, riding a big two-out rally in the bottom of the third inning to claim a 6-1 victory over visiting North Forsyth.

The Bears scored five runs off Viking pitchers Noah Johnson and Austin Hayes in that half-inning to take a 6-0 lead. Meanwhile, Mount Airy (2-1) received an excellent pitching performance from sophomore Colby Baker, who went the distance without allowing an earned run.

“If we throw strikes we can be competitive, and that’s what he did for the most part,” said Mount Airy head coach Jon Cawley, who was pleased to see Baker go the distance. “That’s what we thought he would do, and it’s a good win for a sophomore.”

The game started out like it might be a pitcher’s duel between Baker and Johnson. North Forsyth (2-4) caught a break right out of the gate, when its leadoff hitter popped up, but watched it fall between second base and center field for a Texas League double. Baker responded by striking out the next two Vikings and then getting a groundout.

Johnson struck out the side in the Mount Airy half of the first. In the top of the second, North’s Austin Hayes singled and eventually moved around to third before trying to score when a pitch got past Bear catcher Eli Stroup. But Stroup recovered in time to dive back to home plate and tag Hayes out.

The Bears drew first blood in their half of the second inning. Simon Cawley singled with one out, then stole second base. Cooper Nester followed with an excellent at-bat in which he worked the count full and then laced an RBI single for a 1-0 lead.

Baker blew the Vikings away in the top of the third, and Johnson got the first two Mount Airy batters in the bottom half of the inning. But then he hit Clay Taylor with a pitch, and the Bears mounted a decisive two-out rally.

Luke Welch followed Taylor and singled to left, putting two runners on base. Johnson uncorked a wild pitch that brought in Taylor for the game’s second run and advanced Welch into scoring position for Stroup, who singled to right-center to make it 3-0. Stroup took second when the North Forsyth outfielder missed the cutoff man.

At this point, Viking coach Taylor Rutledge made a pitching change, replacing Johnson with Hayes. Hayes got Ryan Edwards to hit a sharp grounder up the middle, but his second baseman kicked it into center field, allowing courtesy runner Will Mayfield to score the game’s fourth run. Simon Cawley worked a full-count walk and the inning continued for Alex Hall, who doubled to center and scored both Edwards and Cawley for a 6-0 Mount Airy lead. The inning didn’t end until Jacob Dodd lashed a ball to right, maybe the hardest-hit of the inning, that unfortunately went right to a Viking outfielder.

The rest of the game consisted mostly of good pitching and defense by the home team.

North Forsyth got back-to-back singles with two out in the fourth, but Baker forced a groundout to get out of the inning.

In the Vikings’ fifth, they got a man on base with one out, but Coach Cawley responded by ordering his team to set up at double-play depth, and sure enough, Baker induced a grounder to short that became a 6-4-3 twin killing.

The visitors threatened again in the sixth, when Baker finally seemed to be tiring a bit. North Forsyth finally got on the board in this inning, which began with Brandon James reaching base. With one out, Bear second baseman Dodd made a diving stab at a low line drive to his right and turned what looked like a sure hit into the second out. Hayes followed with a double to right that broke the shutout, but Baker got Johnson to ground out.

“If we can make them put the ball in play, we’re pretty good defensively,” said Coach Cawley. “Jacob making that play was a good play, and we turned two double plays today. We work hard to make the plays defensively, and get some timely hitting, and that’s our formula around here.”

The visitors got two runners on base in the last inning, but after a mound conference, Baker got the last three outs, including a second double-play ball.

The Bears are scheduled to host Salem Baptist on Friday.

Mount Airy sophomore Colby Baker pitched a complete-game win over North Forsyth on Wednesday evening. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_DSC_0417-1.jpg Mount Airy sophomore Colby Baker pitched a complete-game win over North Forsyth on Wednesday evening. John Cate | The News The Bears’ Ryan Edwards squares up to the ball during an at-bat in Wednesday’s 6-1 victory over North Forsyth. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_DSC_0401-1.jpg The Bears’ Ryan Edwards squares up to the ball during an at-bat in Wednesday’s 6-1 victory over North Forsyth. John Cate | The News Simon Cawley takes a lead off first base after drawing a walk in the third inning of the Bears’ victory over North Forsyth. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_DSC_0404-1.jpg Simon Cawley takes a lead off first base after drawing a walk in the third inning of the Bears’ victory over North Forsyth. John Cate | The News

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

