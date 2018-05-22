Cox makes return to links

MONROE — Mount Airy’s Alyssa Cox is back to her old stomping grounds, as in 18 holes and a bag of clubs.

The MAHS junior had quite the year competing for the Lady Bears, helping Mount Airy finish as the state’s top 1A women’s golf team, and then returned to her second love of basketball during the winter, where she played a key role as the team won its second straight state championship.

With the school year winding down, summer golf season is just winding into full gear. Cox showed last Saturday that she didn’t miss a beat during her time on the hardwood, finishing fourth in the one-day tournament hosted by the Peggy Kirk Bell Girls’ Golf Tour at the Monroe Country Club.

Cox shot a two-over par 74 on the par-72, 5,800-yard course, three strokes behind Cindy Song of Waxhaw. Only five golfers in the field broke 75 on the day.

She was spot-on for much of the round, making bogey on the par-5 fourth hole and on the par-4 seventh, and made the turn at two-over 38. On the back nine, Cox made birdie on the par-4, 359-yard 14th hole, but was bitten on 18, a long 490-yard par-5, where she could only make bogey-6. Still she did the back nine in even par.

It was Cox’ first appearance on the PKB Tour in 2018. She had last played on this tour back on Oct. 29 of last year, when she tied for fifth in a tournament at Colonial Country Club in Thomasville. But she’s hitting the links running now, and will compete this weekend in the three-day PKBGT Open Championship at the Country Club of Salisbury, against a field that includes some of the region’s strongest junior golfers.

During her 2017 season, she won one junior golf tournament and finished in the top seven in five of the nine tournaments she entered, not counting her Northwest 1A Conference meets for the Lady Bears. On Oct. 16, she finished seventh in the state at the NCHSAA 1A/2A state championships, where Mount Airy finished first among the 1A teams. In November, she returned to basketball after a two-year absence, and earned honorable mention All-Conference honors despite not starting any games.

