Overby exiting MA in style

The last seven months of Liam Overby’s life are some he will never forget.

In late June, Overby and two of his Mount Airy teammates were part of one of the most dominant teams to ever play in the men’s soccer tournament of the Powerade State Games of North Carolina. They lifted coached Will and Holden Hurley to their first-ever State Games gold medal as coaches, winning all three of their matches with a plus-7 goal differential. Just weeks later, they were all back on the pitch for Mount Airy High School, where they won their first 20 matches of the season and made it all the way to the West Regional final for the second time in three seasons. The Bears’ only two losses of the year came to parochial schools with open enrollment; if such teams were not classified as 1A, Mount Airy probably would have romped to a state championship.

Finally, last Thursday morning, Overby turned the next page in his soccer career when he signed to play college soccer for St. Andrews University in Laurinburg.

No one will miss him more than his coach through all of that success.

“Four years has been too fast,” said Will Hurley, who was named the Regional 1A Public Coach of the Year over the weekend. “I am really proud of him. He is a tremendous player. He was an offensive player when he first came here, but we put him on the back line because we knew he could attack from the rear and bring the ball up.”

Overby spent time on the Bears’ varsity team as early as his freshman season, scoring his first varsity goal on Sept. 7, 2016 in a 9-0 shellacking of Alleghany. By his sophomore season, he was coming off the bench for a team that went 23-2-1 and reached the regional finals. That team, as well as the 2018 and 2019 Bears, shared the Northwest 1A title with arch-rival Bishop McGuinness, a private school which lures some of the best talent from the Winston-Salem area.

In the summer before his last year with the Bears, Overby joined teammates Bryan Valadez and Dante Collins on Hurley’s State Games team, a two-day tour de force that ended with Will and son Holden hugging after finally winning the gold medal that had eluded them for seven years. The team left Queens University that evening with their medals, while the other teams had stay and battle for silver and bronze.

“That was a great experience for me, getting to play on a summer team and playing with guys from all around the state,” he said. “It was a really good group of guys to play with and win that gold.”

But Liam’s senior season was something even more special. Overby and eight other seniors formed the core of a team that didn’t even allow a goal until its 12th match of the season, and then didn’t allow a second until their 21st. Overby, along with fellow seniors Collins and Jackson Tumbarello, often started counterattacks from their defensive lines that not only prevented threats to their own goal, but had a devastating effect on other teams. The Granite Bears’ granite-strong defense propelled them to MaxPreps’ No. 1 ranking in 1A soccer for part of the season.

Bishop finally handed Mount Airy its first loss in the Villains’ Senior Night on the last day of the regular season, but the Bears avenged that loss by beating them in a shootout for the conference’s top seed, then crushed them 4-0 in the state quarterfinals. The season ended in a 1-0 loss to Christ The King, where Mount Airy controversially had two goals waved off, just one win short of an appearance in the state championship game.

“When you play charter schools like that, you can only get so far,” said Overby, pointing out that such teams are able to recruit talent from different school districts and have greater depth as a result. “We lost to Bishop one time and we lost to another school like that in the playoffs, but we were one game away from a state championship and we lost 1-0, so that’s about as close as you can get.”

Still, after a 23-2 season (counting scrimmages, they won 30 times) where the Bears beat several private and charter schools, not to mention 2A, 3A and 4A teams, there was no denying that there were some really good players on the team. Overby, who had decided in his junior season that he’d like to play in college, was one target of college recruiters. St. Andrews, an NAIA school, was one suitor, along with UNC-Greensboro, Barton College and Roanoke College, which are NCAA Division I, II and III, respectively. Overby was most impressed with the pitch given by St. Andrews and longtime head coach Stevan Hernandez.

“It’s in a good location, not too big of a city, and they have plenty to offer (academically),” he said. “The coach and I just hit it off, and he’s got a good plan for me, so I think it’s the best place for me.”

Overby didn’t have to commit so soon, but he and his family decided to get the process over with and commit to the Knights, who compete at a level comparable to NCAA Division II and have had numerous good seasons under Hernandez.

“In the past two years we’ve been very close to winning a state championship,” said Overby, who took up the game in the second grade. “We couldn’t get it done, but my teammates and I have grown as a group and we realized we were very good players and wanted to take our skills to the next level.”

Overby is the second Bear to sign this year. Fellow senior Baelin Watson signed with Eastern Mennonite University back on Dec. 10, and there are a few others who may also sign with college teams before the year is out.

He plans to major in aerospace engineering, and said he will join the U.S. Navy after graduating from college.

MA senior caps memorable run by signing with St. Andrews