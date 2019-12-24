The first of many to come…

Jordyn Coe (center) signs her NJCAA national letter of intent to become Caleb Gilley’s first recruit as head coach of the Surry Community College Lady Knights. Jordyn is pictured with her parents Barry and Julia, Coach Gilley, and sister Taylor, who plays for Montreat College. John Cate | The News

DOBSON — Caleb Gilley hit the ground running as the new head coach of the Surry Community College volleyball team.

As soon as the highly successful East Surry coach was confirmed in his new position, he immediately began contacting some of the area’s top high school seniors, including some that he had coached in his role as head of Twin City Volleyball Academy or as a travel ball coach. One of his calls went to Surry Central senior Jordyn Coe, who was already talking to college coaches.

“After I accepted the job and everything was approved, (Jordyn) was one of the first kids I called,” said Gilley, who said the recruitment took place just 12 hours after he was hired at Surry. “I’ve known here for a long time. She played club for me when she was in eighth grade; it was her and a bunch of the East Surry kids. I’ve always thought a lot of her and her family, and definitely knew she was a kid I wanted in our program.”

Jordyn, who fondly remembered her time playing for Gilley in past years, accepted his offer and became his first recruit as a college volleyball coach.

“I talked to a few other coaches, but I really didn’t want to go that far off,” said Coe, the starting middle hitter for Surry Central in each of the past two seasons. “As soon as I heard he was the coach, I knew I wanted to go to Surry.”

Coe joins a team that was made up entirely of freshmen in 2019, but was also undersized at nearly every position. The Lady Knights still had another successful season, posting a 15-9 record (7-4 in conference play) in the final year for longtime head coach Jan Marion-Kiser, but Gilley knew he would need reinforcements as soon as he came on board. Coe was near the top of his wish list.

Jordyn, who took up volleyball when she was in the seventh grade, already knows a thing or three about filling big shoes. After playing on the Surry Central JV team for her first two seasons, where she earned the respect of her JV coach, Whitney Joyner, and then-varsity head coach Carrie Bruce, she stepped into the starting middle hitter role on a 2018 team with a new head coach and several inexperienced players.

Jordyn may have had the most thankless role of all. She was replacing her sister Taylor, who had been one of the top players in the Western Piedmont 2A before moving on to Montreat College, all the way down to taking Taylor’s position on the team. But she was up to the challenge.

“Jordyn has always been a leader from day one, even when she was a freshman,” said Joyner, who went on to coach her as a varsity assistant in 2018. “She was one who would celebrate her teammates more than herself. She was always one to get the team enthusiastic and going, and Jordyn became a large tree. She got lots of blocks, lots of touches, lots of stuffs on the front row, and lots of kills.”

No one expected Central to be particularly competitive that season, and the Lady Eagles lost their first five matches of the season under new head coach Brittany Tolbert. Then came a stunning five-set win over Gilley’s East Surry team, a match where Jordyn had five blocks against a team that would reach the 1A regional finals. When WPAC play began, the Lady Eagles were in contention for the title most of the season, and beat all three of their county rivals in the same season for the first time in more than a decade.

“I think being able to beat all of the county rivals that my sister never got to beat was a highlight for me,” she said.

The good times continued in Jordyn’s senior season, where Central went 21-8, its most victories in one season since the early 2000s, and reached the third round of the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs after a brilliant five-set victory over West Wilkes in the second round. The Blackhawks came into the match with a 20-0 record, had lost just two sets all season, and had swept Central in August. Coe had seven kills and seven blocks in the rematch.

Jordyn already knew she wanted to play collegiately, and by this time she had developed enough as a player that there were a number of schools who wanted her to play for them.

“I knew I didn’t want to give (volleyball) up after high school,” she said. “I think it had always been in the back of my mind as a possibility. I really started to think about it in my sophomore year.”

She was being heavily recruited by a number of four-year schools, including NCAA Division III Salem College, where many local players have gone to continue their careers after high school; and Piedmont International University, an NAIA school also located in Winston-Salem. Another possibility for Jordyn was to follow in her sister’s footsteps a second time. Now a sophomore at Montreat College, Taylor started for the Lady Cavaliers this fall, and head coach Kristy Kamer was interested in having Jordyn join the team as well. However, the younger Coe decided she would rather forge her own path.

She joins a team at Surry with several familiar faces, including former teammates Emma Garland and Jenna Simpson, former Mount Airy rivals Piper Draughon and Hannah Williams, former North Surry rival Natalie Eaton, and former Forbush rivals Nikita Sizemore and Colby Crater. Coe, who had many battles with Crater, the 2018 WPAC Player of the Year, will no doubt be glad to have her and Simpson on the front line next fall.

“It will be fun to play with them again,” she said. “I’m looking forward to it.”

Both Joyner and Bruce were able to make it to her signing ceremony and said they looked forward to seeing her play for the Knights.

“Her knowledge of the game in general and her work ethic have been a great blessing to her teammates and her coaches,” said Bruce. “I’m really glad to see her going on and furthering her career.”

“We’re her biggest fans,” they both said.

SC’s Jordyn Coe becomes Gilley’s first college recruit

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

