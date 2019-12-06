Holder named first-team All-PFL

Former Granite Bear star Ian Holder (2) was featured on Morehead’s website when he earned first-team All-Pioneer Football League honors in only his sophomore season at Division I FCS Morehead State. MSU Athletics

MOREHEAD, Ky. — When several football teams from the area allowed themselves to be out-recruited for the services of Ian Holder, it was noted by many that these schools had probably made a mistake in allowing the former Granite Bears’ quarterback and receiver to end up at Morehead State University in Kentucky.

It can now be confirmed that this conclusion was correct. Holder was named to the All-Pioneer Football League team this week as a sophomore for the Eagles, following up on his Honorable Mention selection as a true freshman a year ago. Holder was only one of two Morehead players to make the all-PFL first team.

Holder, who caught 34 passes for 398 yards this season to finish second on the team, made an even bigger mark in Morehead’s return game. He averaged 27.1 yards on 21 kickoff returns during the 2019 season, including a 91-yard return for a touchdown against Davidson, and averaged 11.5 yards per return on 10 punt returns. The performance earned Holder a spot on the All-PFL first team as a return specialist.

Holder, who plays as a slot receiver in the Eagles’ offense, caught just nine passes in the first seven games of his sophomore season, but then made 11 catches for 69 yards in a game at Drake on Oct. 26. The next week, he caught seven more balls for 78 yards against Dayton, and then had three catches for 110 yards in a 27-21 victory at Valparaiso. In that contest, Holder had a 74-yard touchdown reception from Mark Pappas early in the fourth quarter to break a 14-all tie and give Morehead a lead it never lost again.

Holder’s 27.1 yard average on kickoff returns was second in the conference.

The Eagles, who were 5-5 going into the last two games, dropped both to finish under .500 for the fourth year in a row, but the 5-7 mark was still Morehead’s best since 2015. The Eagles lost just 10 seniors and could be poised for a big step up in 2020.

“We have a really good chance to be very good next year,” said head coach Rob Tenyer. “We have a lot of good players coming back. I am not talking about two or three years down the road, I am talking about our immediate future. We are in a great position to be very competitive, and we’ll work hard in recruiting too this offseason.”

Holder, the son of former MAHS head coach Kelly Holder, was a standout on Granite Bears teams that reached the West Regional final in his junior year and the state championship game in his senior season. He has two years of eligibility remaining with Morehead, an NCAA Division I FCS program.

