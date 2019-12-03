Lady Cards’ Tucker chooses Barton

Parents Mark and Wendy Tucker, along with sister Hadly, watch East Surry swimmer Avery Tucker sign on the dotted line to join the Barton College women’s swimming team for next year. John Cate | The News

John Cate | The News Parents Mark and Wendy Tucker, along with sister Hadly, watch East Surry swimmer Avery Tucker sign on the dotted line to join the Barton College women’s swimming team for next year. - John Cate | The News Avery Tucker (center) with her family at her Nov. 13 signing ceremony. Pictured with her are parents Mark and Wendy Tucker; sister Hadly Tucker; and grandparents Don and Sarah Lou Bean and Angus Tucker. - John Cate | The News It was a sister act for East Surry at the 2019 Northwest 1A Conference championship meet, where Avery and Hadly Tucker tied for the most points scored and were duly named co-MVPs of the event. - John Cate | The News Avery Tucker competing in 100 backstroke at the 2018 NCHSAA 1A/2A state championships in Cary. Tucker, then a sophomore, finished sixth in the event. She signed to continue her career after high school at Barton College, where she will specialize in the backstroke. - -

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Every year, the women’s swimming program at East Surry High School battles the odds. Not only is this a sport where 1A and 2A schools are lumped together in a single championship, the Lady Cardinals also have to face charter schools that are allowed to recruit swimmers. And they do it all while earning no points for diving; East Surry doesn’t have access to facilities to do these disciplines.

And every year, the team goes to the Cary Aquatic Center and finishes in the top 10 anyway, usually in the top five, and more often than not, as the highest-scoring 1A traditional school. Winning the Northwest 1A Conference has become an annual affair.

The latest standard-bearer for East Surry’s dynasty is Avery Tucker, the co-MVP of the 2019 NW1A Championship Meet. As the Lady Cardinals begin Tucker’s senior season, she made the big decision on her future and signed a national letter of intent to swim at Barton College back on Nov. 13.

Tucker, who took up the sport more than a dozen years ago and has focused entirely on swimming since long before high school, chose the Bulldogs at the end of a process that included several other NCAA Division II and NAIA schools from around the region. She actually chose Barton after hearing of the school from a friend who had the Bulldogs as her own second choice.

“I was looking at a lot of other schools in the area, and one of my other friends who goes to Wingate and swims had looked at Barton too,” she said. “She really liked it, so I figured I would go check it out too.”

Barton, a member of Conference Carolinas in Division II, only started its swimming program during the 2016-17 season. However, the program is already very competitive, placing third out of 12 teams in its most recent multi-team meet just before Thanksgiving, and producing a respectable result in a meet against Division I Campbell on Nov. 16. In 2019, Barton’s men won the Conference Carolinas title and the women were a close second to Emmanuel College. Two Barton women shared the conference Women’s Swimmer of the Year award.

“There were multiple schools that I had on my list,” said Tucker. “The University of Lynchburg, Milligan, Lees-McRae, Lenoir-Rhyne, and a few more. I liked Barton the best.”

It is the latest chapter in a swimming career that began in 2007, when Avery became one of many children who signed up to swim during the summer. Realizing early on that she was significantly better than anything the summer leagues could offer, she eventually found her way into the North Piedmont Aquatic Club (PAC), which swims all year.

“I started off when I was really little,” she said. “I got into the summer league to swim, but it wasn’t very competitive. I liked it and had a talent for it, so I got involved in the year-round club team from there.

“When I was eight or nine, I realized this was what I wanted to do and I quit all of my other sports to focus on (swimming),” adding that she had competed in softball and swimming at the same time for a while and had also been active in gymnastics and dance.

Even before she arrived at East Surry High School, PAC coach Leah Tunstall, who also works with the Lady Cardinals’ program in some capacity every year, knew what was on the way. In the summer of 2015, two years before her freshman year at East, Avery represented PAC at the Powerade State Games of North Carolina in Raleigh and won four gold medals and a silver in the 13-14 age division: first in the 100 backstroke, 200 backstroke, 100 butterfly and 200 individual medley, and second in the 100 breaststroke. She returned for the 2016 State Games and won six medals, two silver and four bronze, and then joined the East Surry team that fall. On Nov. 29, 2016, she took first place in the 50 freestyle in her high school debut, a tri-meet against Elkin and Starmount. East Surry ended up winning the conference in dominant fashion, with Tucker winning the conference 100 backstroke title and ending it as part of the winning 400 free relay team. Even more honors followed in the regionals and state championship, where the Lady Cards finished fourth behind two charter schools and a 2A school.

“A highlight for me was my freshman year, when I got third at the state championships and a medal in one of our relays,” she said of her performances in the 100 back and 400 free relay. “Last year, we got a fourth-place medal in the 200 free relay (at the state championships), which was pretty great.”

Avery’s younger sister Hadly arrived in Pilot Mountain the next season, which saw East Surry win the NW1A title by 83 points over Bishop McGuinness. The sixth straight conference crown was followed by a third straight year as the top 1A traditional school in the state finals, where East Surry placed fifth, again behind charters and 2A teams.

She picked up two more State Games medals the following summer, and then had her best high school season to date in 2018-19. The Lady Cards got some competition in the league, with Bishop falling in the conference finals 188-152 behind star swimmer Katie Herzberger. The Villains’ star scored a win in the 200 IM midway through the event to keep her team close, only to see Avery lead teammate Sydney Beck in a 1-2 finish in the 50 free, and then do it again in the 100 free as East Surry began to pull away. She helped East beat Bishop yet again in the 200 and 400 free relay, wrapping up a meet where the teams were smashing the state qualifying times in nearly every event.

When it was all over, the Tuckers could celebrate as a family. Avery and Hadly had tied as the highest-scoring swimmers in the meet and shared the MVP award. By this time, she was already on the shopping lists of a lot of college recruiters, culminating her decision to sign with Barton.

“She’s a hard worker, she’s extremely dedicated, and she has been able to push through everything she has come up against in her career,” said Tunstall, who assisted her daughter Courtney in coaching the 2018-19 ESHS team. “To get to the level she has is just a real reward for her and well deserved.

“I think this is such an exciting day for Avery. She has worked so hard for this dream, and just like all of my athletes before her, this is her day to shine and it is such a great time.”

East went on to finish second at regionals to Christ the King, thanks to the Crusaders getting 36 team points from diving, and won the 200 and 400 relay titles. The Lady Cardinals placed sixth at states, but were once again the best 1A traditional school in the state.

She said she will be focusing on the backstroke with the Bulldogs, doing the 100 and 200 backstroke. She’s undecided on a major.

“I’m not sure yet, but I’m thinking it will probably be something in the health field,” she said.

But she will have more chances to pick up accolades at East Surry before moving on.

The Lady Cardinals will have their home opener tonight at the Armfield Center, and Avery said she is very excited to see what the team can do. Winning an eighth straight conference title and a fifth straight performance as the best 1A traditional team is well within reach.

Parents Mark and Wendy Tucker, along with sister Hadly, watch East Surry swimmer Avery Tucker sign on the dotted line to join the Barton College women’s swimming team for next year. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_IMGP1714.jpg Parents Mark and Wendy Tucker, along with sister Hadly, watch East Surry swimmer Avery Tucker sign on the dotted line to join the Barton College women’s swimming team for next year. John Cate | The News Avery Tucker (center) with her family at her Nov. 13 signing ceremony. Pictured with her are parents Mark and Wendy Tucker; sister Hadly Tucker; and grandparents Don and Sarah Lou Bean and Angus Tucker. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_IMGP1717.jpg Avery Tucker (center) with her family at her Nov. 13 signing ceremony. Pictured with her are parents Mark and Wendy Tucker; sister Hadly Tucker; and grandparents Don and Sarah Lou Bean and Angus Tucker. John Cate | The News It was a sister act for East Surry at the 2019 Northwest 1A Conference championship meet, where Avery and Hadly Tucker tied for the most points scored and were duly named co-MVPs of the event. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_DSC_0022.jpg It was a sister act for East Surry at the 2019 Northwest 1A Conference championship meet, where Avery and Hadly Tucker tied for the most points scored and were duly named co-MVPs of the event. John Cate | The News Avery Tucker competing in 100 backstroke at the 2018 NCHSAA 1A/2A state championships in Cary. Tucker, then a sophomore, finished sixth in the event. She signed to continue her career after high school at Barton College, where she will specialize in the backstroke. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_DSC_0268.jpg Avery Tucker competing in 100 backstroke at the 2018 NCHSAA 1A/2A state championships in Cary. Tucker, then a sophomore, finished sixth in the event. She signed to continue her career after high school at Barton College, where she will specialize in the backstroke. John Cate | The News

2019 co-MVP of NW1A finals makes her college decision

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.