Gilley to take over SCC volleyball

DOBSON — After nine spectacular seasons in which the Lady Cardinals won five Northwest 1A Conference titles and reached the state championship match twice, Caleb Gilley has decided to take on a new challenge.
East Surry announced on Wednesday that Gilley, who has posted a 210-53 record in his nine years at the helm of East Surry’s volleyball team, would be stepping down in order to take over at Surry Community College. The first announcement of the news came via the school’s official Twitter account, which stated that “We’d like to announce that Caleb Gilley has stepped down as the head coach of ES Volleyball to become the new head coach for Surry Community College. We are grateful for Coach Gilley and the amazing job he has done over the last 9 years and we wish him all the best at SCC!”
Gilley replaces Jan Marion-Kiser at Surry. The 10-year veteran coach of the Lady Knights stepped down recently after directing the team to a 15-9 record without having a single sophomore on her roster. She announced she was stepping down shortly after the season ended, which set off a search by the school that led them to Gilley.
Gilley never came close to having a losing season at East Surry. His teams won 20 or more games in six of his nine seasons and won at least 18 in each of the other three. In addition to his five regular-season conference titles, East has won the league tournament in each of the last seven years. His “worst” season, in 2015, saw the team post an 18-11 record, but still win the NW1A Tournament title and advance to the third round of the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs.
He took over East Surry prior to the 2011 season, after several years in which the team had been contenders in the conference but had also been up-and-down in performance. He became the third coach to lead the program in four seasons, and immediately brought both consistency and stability to Lady Cardinals volleyball. Each of his first two teams posted a 19-8 record, reaching the third round of the playoffs in 2011 and the second round in 2012. East won its first championship under Gilley in 2013, when the team won the NW1A tournament title after another third-place finish during the regular season, and then went to the third round of the state playoffs again with a 22-7 record.
His fourth season, with seven seniors on the roster who had literally grown up in high school with Gilley as their coach, was a march of both glory and heartbreak. East Surry posted a 29-2 record, swept both the regular-season and conference tournament titles, and lost just 11 sets all season long. Most teams couldn’t even compete with the Lady Cards, whose only loss in the regular season came to fellow county powerhouse North Surry, a team they split with. In the playoffs, East Surry lost just two sets in a charge to the state championship match against Princeton.
In the finals, East Surry came in at less than full strength and lost the first two sets by a total of five points. The Lady Cardinals rallied and won the next two by 21 points, but Princeton pulled out the final set 15-12 and denied East the championship despite being outscored by 13 for the match.
Ironically, the Lady Cardinals may have been too good for their own good that day. East had blown out every team it had played for two months, then faced a team that could compete with them in Princeton — and the Lady Bulldogs had already won five-set matches just to win their sectional and regional finals.
“(Princeton) was one of the few teams that season that was competitive with us. Most days, we were just the better team,” said Sydney Marion, a junior starter on that team, when asked about the match in 2016.
East Surry was decimated by graduation following that heartbreaking ending and expectations for the Lady Cardinals were low in 2015. Only two players who played a key role in the ‘14 finals returned, Marion and Cameron Sloop, and East started the season 3-3. They finished third in the conference behind Mount Airy and Bishop McGuinness, but then beat both teams in their conference tournament and made it to the third round, finishing at 18-11.
This sparked another run of brilliance for Gilley and the Lady Cardinals. They have won the conference regular-season and tournament championships every season since, going 24-5 in 2016, 26-3 in 2017, 25-5 with a trip to the regional finals in 2018, and finally, 28-4 with another trip to the state championship this past season. East’s 2019-20 senior class won a school-record 103 matches in its four seasons.
Outside of East Surry, Gilley has also coached the East Surry women’s basketball team for the past few seasons as well as teaching the game through the Twin City Volleyball Academy, where he has been credited by many players outside East Surry with helping to advance their volleyball careers. In 2018-19, he took the East team to the state finals in basketball, where they lost a close game to Pamlico County.
Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.