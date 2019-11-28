Gilley to take over SCC volleyball

Mount Airy women’s basketball has won 76 games since Angela Mayfield became their head coach at the start of the 2016-17 season. Only once in the three seasons that followed did a Lady Bear score 30 or more points in a game.

Perhaps nothing says more about the architect of that performance than her reaction to it.

On February 14, 2017, Shaunae Sawyers performed her own “St. Valentine’s Day Massacre” on East Surry in the semifinals of the Northwest 1A Conference tournament. Sawyers hit eight 3-pointers and scored 30 points on 11-for-18 shooting in a 66-40 win for Mount Airy.

When the game was over, the 5’5” guard — then only a sophomore — was the talk of everyone in the Howard Finch Gym. But when she came out of the locker room, she had no idea how many points she’d scored, saying she just took what was given to her.

“I’m not that type of player that tries to track how many points I have in a game or anything like that,” she said. “It was a big accomplishment for me to hit my 1,000th point, but I enjoy assisting and sharing the ball. I’m not a selfish player, and I’m not really worried about points.”

In almost any other league in 1A high school basketball, on any other team, Sawyers could have spent three years as the star of stars, earning multiple conference Player of the Year awards and maybe even All-State recognition. But she was more happy being a champion, and few did that better than she did.

“She plays with tremendous heart and unselfishly,” said Mayfield, who first coached Sawyers when the latter was in the second grade. “You could tell from day one that she had a nose for the ball and was going to be a special player.

“Some people have a nose for the ball, being in the right place at the right time. She’s very physical for her size, rebounds the ball great for her size, and that’s determination and being able to read where the ball comes off the rim.”

And the people that mattered most knew she was a star all along. On Thursday afternoon, Sawyers made her verbal commitment to Catawba College official. She becomes the fifth member of the two-time state champion Lady Bears to become a college athlete, with at least one more coming soon.

Sawyers probably could have excelled in any sport, but basketball captured her heart from an early age. She dabbled in soccer and softball while in junior high, but knew from a very young age that she wanted to excel in basketball and compete in the sport for as long as she could.

“I knew for a very long time that I wanted to play basketball when I got older,” she said. “I’ve been playing since I was about three or four years old. I played soccer, but stopped in fifth or sixth grade.”

Long before her arrival at MAHS, Sawyers and her teammates were known in the community for years of dominant performances in travel ball on Coach Mayfield’s Surry Storm team. Her reputation on the Storm was such that she chose to display her No. 5 Storm jersey alongside her Lady Bears one at her signing ceremony.

The whole gang was reunited in high school on December 13, 2016, when the Lady Bears began her sophomore year against Walkertown. They scored the first 42 points of the game and won by 60. A week later, Sawyers bombed in 22 points against a North Surry team that made the state finals that year. Before the year was out, the youngest member of the Lady Bears’ starting five knew they had what it took.

“We were winning a bunch of games, and we only lost two games all that year. After Christmas, I knew we were good enough to make it to states,” she recalled.

Mount Airy had some tussles with a talented Atkins team in conference play, but got past the Camels for the regular-season and tournament crowns, then routed them in the state playoffs to earn a date with Murphy, the state’s second-ranked 1A team. She struggled in that game, which the Lady Bears won by a point on some brilliant play by backcourt mate Jo Snow. But Mount Airy still had to beat Avery County at the Joel Coliseum to make it to the state finals for the first time in history.

“That was the first time I’d played at Wake Forst and I was very nervous,” she said, “but I put that behind me and ended up having a good game.”

Did she ever. Sawyers was the one Lady Bear that the Vikings had no answer for. Sawyers had 25 points in a 49-38 Lady Bear win.

“We had some games where we couldn’t buy a basket, and Shaunae would just carry us on her back for a while,” said Mayfield. “She could just turn it on and hit a second or third gear. She understands what it takes on the court for the team to be successful.”

A week later, she had 17 points in yet another 66-40 victory — this time over Pamlico for the state title.

“We made school history, and that was important to me,” she said.

By her junior season, it was clear that Sawyers had a future in college basketball. She ended up getting looks from programs in all three divisions, with Guilford and Mary Baldwin, both Division III teams, chasing after her, along with D1 High Point, and some Division II schools like Catawba. The Indians, Mayfield’s alma mater, proved the best fit.

“When I went to visit there, it just felt like home,” she recalled. “The team was very energetic and very welcoming of me. I visited other schools and I just didn’t get the same feel as I did at Catawba.”

The Indians are members of the South Atlantic Conference, meaning that Sawyers will soon find herself playing against Snow, who was recently chosen as Freshman of the Year at SAC rival Wingate.

“It will definitely be fun seeing her,” said Sawyers.

In her junior year, Sawyers and her teammates faced sky-high expectations, returning all five starters and getting former Storm teammate Alyssa Cox back in the fold. But they were even more dominant than the year before, challenged only by 4A power West Forsyth and by Murphy again in the regional final at the LJVM. The Lady Bears pulled away late to win by 11, then blew out Pamlico again in the finals, by 37 points. Sawyers won the Most Outstanding Player award for her performance that afternoon.

She had one more season with Mount Airy, working with a team full of younger players. Sawyers led the Lady Bears in every major statistical category, and led the team to a 19-7 record and a Sweet 16 playoff appearance, earning NW1A Co-Player of the Year honors. Her career ended in a loss to nearly the same Avery team she’d beaten two years before. The Lady Bears led at halftime but then ran out of gas.

“She had to do a lot of things for us this season,” said Mayfield. “She led us in every category this season. She not only led us in scoring, she led us in rebounding, assists and steals, as a point guard who had all sorts of responsibilities. It speaks a lot for the kind of player she is.”

She will study exercise science at Catawba, and plans to get into physical therapy after graduation. And she’ll no doubt enjoy her time on the court.

“I’m very excited,” she said. “After our last game at Avery, we were all crying, but I had it in the back of my head that this wasn’t the end for me, that I was going to be playing college basketball.”

Shaunae Sawyers poses for a photo with several of her Surry Storm and Lady Bears teammates during her signing ceremony on Thursday. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_DSC_0595-1.jpg Shaunae Sawyers poses for a photo with several of her Surry Storm and Lady Bears teammates during her signing ceremony on Thursday. John Cate | The News Shaunae Sawyers with her family as she signs with Catawba College on Thursday at Howard Finch Gym. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_DSC_0598-1.jpg Shaunae Sawyers with her family as she signs with Catawba College on Thursday at Howard Finch Gym. John Cate | The News Sawyers was the Most Outstanding player of the 2018 1A state championship game, the second of two straight state titles claimed by the Lady Bears. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_IMG_4218-1.jpg Sawyers was the Most Outstanding player of the 2018 1A state championship game, the second of two straight state titles claimed by the Lady Bears. Jason Overby | Special to the News

Catawba-bound senior does whatever it takes for victory

