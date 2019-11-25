Unheralded to prized recruit in one year, Keener signs with Deacs

Seth Keener’s family poses with him during his May 15 signing ceremony at East Surry High School. The son of Jonathan and Sharon Keener of Pilot Mountain, he has two sisters, Kayla and Zoe; and three brothers, Matthew, Steven and Zachariah. John Cate | The News

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Seth Keener was good enough to make the varsity team for one of the state’s top programs as soon as he walked on East Surry’s campus. But with two All-State players ahead of him, he didn’t pitch very much as a freshman or sophomore.

Less than a year later, he was not only a star for the Cardinals, he had some of the best programs in the ACC chasing after him to play college baseball.

Keener, one of the most improved players in the state in 2019, officially signed with Wake Forest University in a ceremony at the school on Nov. 15. The signing came just over six months after his verbal commitment to the Demon Deacons on May 11.

It all came together quickly for the six-foot, 180-pound senior, but it was the culmination of nearly 13 years of dedication to the game. Keener took up the sport when he started t-ball at the age of five and has been playing ever since.

“I’ve been playing I started t-ball at five years old and I’ve loved it ever since,” he said. “When I was younger, I was always dreaming of playing in the MLB, and I think I will.”

Anyone who saw what happened in the 2018-19 offseason might not doubt it.

Talent scouts who saw Keener in the fall of last year already had some idea what to expect, but for those who only follow the Cardinals, Keener was a revelation in the spring of 2019. He was an above-average high school pitcher in his first two years at East Surry with a fastball topping out at about 82 mph, but with stars AJ Wilson and Kain Kiser ahead of him, he rarely got on the mound.

Coming out of the gate as a junior, he was hitting 89-90 mph.

Recruiters at Wake Forest had already seen this right before the Deacons’ season got under way. Keener attended a January showcase for prospects at Wake, and while he was there, he displayed his new-found velocity. This shot him way up prospect lists and made him a recruiting target for the Demon Deacons, a strong program who won an NCAA regional as recently as 2017.

“They started recruiting me when their season started,” he said. “I went to a showcase and hit 90 there, and I was on their radar from then on. They came to a few of my games, then they offered me and I committed.

“I visited a lot of schools, and I felt Wake Forest was the best fit. They had everything I was looking for. I connected best with their coaches, they had great facilities, and they have a good baseball team.”

The fact that he got better in his third season was to be expected. He grew quite a bit and got bigger and stronger as a result. But there was a lot more to it than mere nature.

“The thing that has really set him apart is his work ethic. He made great strides from his sophomore to his junior year, and that was completely based on his work ethic,” said East Surry head coach Chad Freeman. “He put a lot of time into growing, getting stronger, working on his craft. He was lifting, and I think he put on about 35 pounds of muscle in the course of one year.”

After pitching just 18 2/3 innings in his freshman and sophomore seasons combined, Keener appeared in 14 games in 2019 and threw 59 innings, allowing just 27 hits and striking out 113 batters while walking 22. He was charged with just nine earned runs during the campaign.

He also developed with the bat in a big way. Keener came to bat just six times in his first two seasons, going 2-for-6 in 2018 after not hitting at all as a freshman. As a junior, he hit .389 (28-for-72) with 15 runs scored and 18 RBI.

“I grew naturally, just like every other kids does, and I gained a lot of weight,” said Keener, who was listed as 5’9” and 120 pounds as a freshman. “But I worked out harder than I ever had in my life. I started working on nutrition and sleep. I started doing a lot of mechanical work with my pitching coach, Kurt Goodson, and all of that combined just skyrocketed me to the next level.”

The Cardinals ran up a 23-3 record and went to the fourth round of the 1A state playoffs, with Wilson and Keener taking turns pitching the big games. Keener said the highlight of the season for him came in two showdowns with Northwest 1A rival South Stokes.

The homestanding Sauras beat Keener 2-1 in the conference tournament finals on May 3, in a game where he felt he had pitched exceptionally well despite losing. South beat him with an unearned run late in the game, in an inning where the Sauras didn’t even have a hit. But he got a second chance 11 days later, in the third round of the state playoffs, and helped end South Stokes’ season with both bat and glove. After having an RBI single in the first inning, he took the mound in the seventh with the potential tying run at the plate and nailed down the last three outs in East’s 6-3 win.

“I thought I pitched really well, had everything working, but we just didn’t come out on top,” he said of the tournament final. “It was another highlight when I pitched against them again in the playoffs and we beat them.”

This came three days after his commitment to Wake, which he announced on social media. A few days after that, he was named to the N.C. Baseball Coaches’ Association All-State team.

“I’m especially proud of the progress Seth has made since his freshman year,” said Freeman. “He came into the program and had a lot of talent. Seth always had good command of his pitches and he knows how to think the game, knows how to mix his pitches, and has good off-speed to go with his fastball.

“We’re always fortunate to have really good kids here, and he is an example of what has made us so strong over the last several years. Good kids who know the game and work hard and they play the game the right way.”

East Surry has posted a 66-11 record and won the conference in each of Keener’s first three seasons on the team. In the spring, he will be the Cardinals’ ace as they go for a fourth straight NW1A title and try to make another run at the state title, but will have to hold off not only South Stokes, but also North Stokes and an up-and-coming Mount Airy team. Keener, who is undecided on what he will study in college, is excited for the challenge of keeping the Cardinals on top of the NW1A before heading off to join the Deacons.

“I think we will definitely win the conference and we will have a good shot at going far in the playoffs this year,” he said.

