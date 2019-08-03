Williams completes SCC recruiting class

John Cate | The News Hannah Williams (center), flanked by parents Josh and Tanya Forest, signed with Surry Community College for volleyball on Friday morning. Pictured with Williams and her parents are former Mount Airy head volleyball coach Chuck Morris, current head coach Amy Balthis, and SCC head coach Jan Marion-Kiser. - John Cate | The News Hannah Williams signs her LOI to become an official member of the Surry volleyball team. - John Cate | The News Hannah Williams (3) gets airborne in a match against North Forsyth during her senior season. Forced to play at outside hitter despite being just 5’6”, Williams compensated with an impressive vertical leap that allowed her to compete against much taller opponents. -

DOBSON — Better late than never.

On the day after the 2019-20 sports season began at local high schools, the area’s final recruit from the class of 2019 announced her college plans.

In a joint signing ceremony at Surry Community College, longtime Mount Airy teammates Hannah Williams and Piper Draughon signed their NJCAA national letters of intent to join the volleyball team at Surry Community College this fall. For Williams, who spent her senior season as an overachieving 5’6” senior outside and opposite hitter for the Lady Bears, the late decision fulfilled a goal she’d had for a number of years.

“I’d always wanted to play after high school,” said Williams, who finally saw it all come together for her during the summer. “(SCC head coach) Jan (Marion-Kiser) got in touch with me and was texting me about coming to play for her. I texted her back and said I would have to think about it. A few weeks later, she called me and said she would like me to come play for Surry.”

Eventually, Marion-Kiser convinced her to come work out with the team. Surry lost every single player from its 2018 roster, including three rising sophomores who didn’t return. Even before Williams signed on, the Lady Knights already had signatures from four local seniors who graduated in June — North Surry’s Natalie Eaton, Surry Central’s Jenna Simpson and Emma Garland, and Draughon, who announced for Surry on the Fourth of July, but didn’t sign until Friday. All four have been teammates of Williams’ before. Simpson and Garland played with her on Surry Central’s JV team in 2015, and Eaton was her teammate on the Surry Storm travel ball team.

“I got Hannah late in the game. She came over during camp week and worked out for us,” said Marion-Kiser. “To my surprise, she is a really good passer. I would like to use her in defensive roles. She’s got a great serve and communicates well. She fits in well with the defensive specialists and libero that we already have.

“Getting Piper and Hannah both will round out the roster and I think help us to have a good season coming up.”

Despite her impressive athleticism, Williams didn’t take up volleyball until she was in the seventh grade, having seen others play and deciding it was something she would like to do. She was a quick study and made the team both in middle school and at Surry Central, where she came out for volleyball as a freshman. She spent most of the season on the Lady Eagles’ JV team, getting into three sets with the varsity team — including one on Sept. 19, 1995 against her future teammates with Mount Airy. However, her debut had come seven days earlier in a win over West Rowan, where she had an ace and three digs.

She transferred into the Mount Airy district in the summer following her freshman year and joined one of the best Lady Bears’ teams since they won the state title almost three decades ago. The 2016 Mount Airy team won 23 matches and was ranked among the state’s top 10 1A teams all season. Three members of the team won Northwest 1A Conference Player of the Year at point in their careers, and there were two other players on the team who were just as good. Playing time was hard to come by on such a talented roster, but Williams got into 20 of the team’s 29 matches, appearing in 29 sets. The highlight of her season came in a late-season blowout win over Winston-Salem Prep, where she served 21 times without an error, and 14 of them went for aces.

From the start of her junior year until the end of her high school career, Williams was part of the Lady Bears’ regular rotation. She would have been a natural as a libero or defensive specialist, where she will play for Surry, but head coach Chuck Morris needed more attackers. Williams may only be 5’6”, but she can jump out of the gym.

“I’m really short, but I have a vertical, so I could do it,” said Williams, who had 84 kills as a junior, topping out at nine in three different matches.

The team was forced to call on her even more after three Lady Bear front-line players all signed to play college ball following the 2017 season. Williams answered the call, racking up a then career-high 12 kills with an outstanding .360 hit percentage in an early-season win over her old teammates from Surry Central. Later on, she had 14 in a match against North Stokes, twice had six aces in a match with a competitive opponent, and eventually tallied 55 digs for the season.

Like Draughon, she said that some of the best memories of her time with the Lady Bears had come off the court, though.

“Like Piper said, I always liked our bus rides. They were the most fun,” she recalled.

Besides volleyball, Williams’ plans include completing the Associate in Nursing program at SCC and then becoming a postnatal mother-baby nurse. But she’s excited at the prospect of continuing her career on the court.

“I’m very excited,” she said. “I like having a new experience and seeing how other girls play volleyball. It’s fun to play with different people.”

Former Lady Bear joins teammate in signing with Lady Knights

