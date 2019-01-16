Snow delivers in big victory

Wingate University Athletics Jo Snow set a new career-high in her Wingate University career in each of her last two games, scoring 12 points on four 3-pointers in a blowout of No. 25 Newberry on Wednesday night. -

WINGATE — In a record-setting career at Mount Airy High School, Jo Snow always saved her best performances for the big games.

She got her first chance in college on Wednesday night, and nationally-ranked Newberry got stuck in a blizzard.

Snow, now a freshman guard for the Wingate Lady Bulldogs of the NCAA Division II South Atlantic Conference, hosted No. 25-ranked Newberry in a showdown for second place in the league. On a night when neither team was shooting well, Snow hit four 3-pointers in five attempts over 24 minutes of action, helping Wingate (11-4, 6-2 SAC) clobber the Wolves 67-46.

Snow, who has started every game for the Lady Bulldogs when healthy this season, had four assists and three steals to go along with her scoring. The game was a showcase for Wingate’s freshman class, as Snow’s classmate Elana Ingram came off the bench and led the team with 15 points. Snow and Ingram were the only Wingate players to reach double-figures in scoring. The defense was the big star of the game, forcing Newberry into 29 turnovers and grabbing 11 steals.

Snow actually missed her first two shots of the game, but had two assists and a steal in the first quarter. She figured in the final basket of the period, when she stole the ball from the Wolves’ Ke’Shaun White, took it the other way and dished to teammate Courtney Robinson for two points and a 17-9 lead.

Down by 17 at halftime, Newberry (11-3, 5-2) was trying to fight its way back into the game when Snow took a pass from Robinson and knocked down a three at the 7:53 mark of the third quarter. Two minutes later, she swiped the ball from the Wolves’ Shelby Britten and found Robinson ahead for a layup. The lead soon surged back over 20 points and reached 25 when Snow hit a three with 80 seconds left for a 48-23 lead, then nailed another one at the 29-second mark. that made it 51-24. Snow made it three in a row at 8:40 of the fourth quarter as the Lady Bulldogs went in front by 30. A flurry of late points by Newberry after Wingate cleared the bench eventually made the final margin 21 points.

A week earlier, Snow had come off the bench and scored nine points with five rebounds in a 59-43 victory over Lenoir-Rhyne. This game set her college career high for scoring, which she broke against Newberry.

For the season, she has started 10 of her team’s 15 games, missing one official game and one exhibition back in December.

Wingate is second to Anderson (14-2, 8-0) in the SAC standings. Anderson is currently the nation’s 13th-ranked team. The Lady Bulldogs lost 67-65 in overtime when the teams met on Jan. 2.

Snow and her teammates will return to action at home on Saturday against Tusculum (11-3, 4-3 SAC).

