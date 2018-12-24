Friendly rivals, big dreams

Contributed Photo The 2014-15 Lady Patriots celebrate their state championship. Jessica Boyd (33) and Sydney Bedsaul (20, at right on top of ladder) went on to play college basketball after starring on this team, and both made the Final Four of the National Christian College Athletic Association tournament last March. - John Cate | The News Sydney Bedsaul of Bob Jones University and Jessica Boyd of Pensacola Christian College would both like to end their careers with a ring, but each might have to get past the other to do it. The two former Surry Homeschool teammates have faced each other in the last two NCCAA championship tournaments. - Contributed Photo Jessica Boyd (33) and Sydney Bedsaul as seniors on the 2014-15 Surry team that won the N.C. Home Educators state championship with a 26-7 record. -

Two old friends have their eyes on the same prize as they wind down their college basketball careers — a national championship in the National Christian College Athletic Association tournament this March.

But former Surry Homeschool standouts Jessica Boyd and Sydney Bedsaul might have to set their friendship aside temporarily along the way. The two players, both 2015 Surry graduates, play for rival schools in the same conference that met in the NCCAA Tournament in each of the past two seasons.

“Sometimes on the court, when we play each other, we have to be a little more competitive there, but like (Sydney) said, we pick right up,” said Boyd, who met Bedsaul when both were sophomores on the Lady Patriots. The two became immediate friends and played three years Surry, culminating in a 26-win season and a state championship as seniors in 2015.

“Winning the state championship was my favorite memory of playing high school basketball, and I’m glad Jessica was by my side to win it with,” said Bedsaul, who scored 29 points in the final game.

Following graduation, both players decided to pursue opportunities in college basketball. Boyd headed down to Pensacola Christian College in Florida, while Bedsaul stayed a little closer to home, signing with Bob Jones University in Spartanburg, S.C., where former Surry star Hannah Tompkins was already on the team. With the two teams being part of the same conference in the NCCSA, the two friends continued to see plenty of each other — but in different uniforms.

“It’s always fun to see Jessica on the court, and we don’t get to guard each other because we play different positions,” said Bedsaul. She plays more at forward and I’m a guard, but it’s always fun to see each other, and even though we’re not on the same team, just compete alongside each other. Even after the game, we go back to being friends.”

This has held true even though both teams have become contenders for conference and national titles during the past few years. Going into Bedsaul’s sophomore season, Bob Jones had never made the NCCAA Tournament in women’s basketball. It wasn’t expected to that year, either, but the Lady Bruins won three games on consecutive nights in the NCCAA Division II South Regional, beating Boyd and Pensacola in the championship game to earn an automatic bid to the national tournament.

Ironically, Pensacola earned an at-large bid, both teams lost in the first round, and then faced each other in a consolation game, which the Lady Eagles won.

“That was actually the first time I flew, and it was really exciting and a good experience,” said Bedsaul. “We didn’t play very well, but we learned from it and made it again the next year and played better. Hopefully, we’ll make it back this year and do even better.”

Last season, the tables turned and Bob Jones was knocked out in the Regional Tournament, but earned an at-large bid and won its first-round game against Emmaus Bible College. The Lady Bruins lost to eventual national champion Arlington Baptist and then faced Pensacola in the national third-place game. Boyd led the Lady Eagles with 14 points in her team’s win.

“We kind of have a streak for meeting up with each other in the national tournament,” said Boyd.

There’s a good chance it might happen one more time.

Both schools are off to strong starts this season. Both Pensacola (11-5) and Bob Jones (6-9) have picked up some early-season losses, but this is common for teams in the NCCAA. Although comparable to NCAA Division III competition, most Christian colleges play several games against scholarship programs early in the season for budgetary reasons. The top-ranked team in the country, Arlington (Texas) Baptist University, has a 3-4 record this season. Pensacola is ranked No. 2, while Bob Jones is eighth.

After going off as the No. 2 seed in last year’s national championships and finishing third, Boyd, who is averaging 10.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per game, has her eyes on the big prize.

“Of all of the four years that I’ve been at Pensacola, this is definitely the best group of girls that we have together,” she said.

Her team is on a month-long break, but won its last four games in a row by an average of 36 points.

Bedsaul broke out a shooting slump in her last few games, and her team has won three of its last five, with both losses coming to NCAA Division I opponents. In Bob Jones’ final game before going on break for Christmas, she had a season-high 16 points in a win over Columbia International.

They will face each other on Jan. 18 at Spartanburg and again on Feb. 9 in Pensacola as part of conference play. But they have rarely guarded each other and don’t expect that to change.

“Most of the time, it’s when someone sets a screen and switches,” said Bedsaul of times when they have guarded one another. “It’s not really a matchup that our coaches set up or anything. She’s got a little bit of height on me, and I have some quickness on her.”

Boyd laughed and agreed with Bedsaul’s assessment.

“When we play each other, we might match up about three plays a game. Syd is a little quicker than me and I have a little bit of height on her,” she said.

Since coming home for the Christmas break, both players have taken in some games by the current Lady Patriots. Like Jessica and Sydney, the current Surry team made its Final Four last year. One of the seniors is Jessica’s younger sister Jill, who has drawn interest from college programs herself, including PCC.

“She’s trying to decide where she wants to go. She can play if she wants to,” said Jessica Boyd, who definitely has a preference for where her sister should play.

“That’s what I’m hoping,” when asked about the possibility of Jill Boyd taking her place on the Lady Eagles. “Someone’s got to fill the Boyd.”

The two former heroines of Lady Patriot basketball think this could be a great year for the current team.

“They’re a young team and they have a lot to improve on, but they’re working hard and I think they’ll have a chance at the end of the season,” said Jessica Boyd of the 2018-19 team’s title chances.

While both players are eyeing a championship at season’s end, they also have plans for beyond college. Boyd will be sticking around Pensacola and teaching at the Pensacola Christian Academy for the next year years, while Bedsaul plans to use her sports management degree from BJU to pursue sports marketing at an NCAA Division I or pro sports team.

The 2014-15 Lady Patriots celebrate their state championship. Jessica Boyd (33) and Sydney Bedsaul (20, at right on top of ladder) went on to play college basketball after starring on this team, and both made the Final Four of the National Christian College Athletic Association tournament last March. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_SurryNets.jpg Sydney Bedsaul of Bob Jones University and Jessica Boyd of Pensacola Christian College would both like to end their careers with a ring, but each might have to get past the other to do it. The two former Surry Homeschool teammates have faced each other in the last two NCCAA championship tournaments. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_IMG_20181218_175519529.jpg Jessica Boyd (33) and Sydney Bedsaul as seniors on the 2014-15 Surry team that won the N.C. Home Educators state championship with a 26-7 record. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_boydbed.jpg

Former Surry stars hope to finish with a ring

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

