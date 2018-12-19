Greene officially joins Deacons

John Cate | The News Donavon Greene is surrounded by his family during the signing ceremony on Wednesday in the Howard Finch Gym. Greene officially signed his papers to join the Demon Deacons that morning, on the first day of the signing period. He will enroll at Wake Forest on Jan. 12. - John Cate | The News Donavon Greene knew how to find the end zone during his four seasons of Granite Bear football. Here, he dives for the end zone in a game against Surry Central earlier this season. He scored 46 career touchdowns as a member of the Mount Airy football team. -

The first day of the early signing period for prospective NCAA student-athletes was a happy day for Wake Forest University’s football program, and a proud moment for Mount Airy’s football program and its most heralded player over the past three years.

Early Wednesday morning, the Bears’ Donavon Greene made it official, and signed his National Letter of Intent papers to join the Demon Deacons. As soon as the papers were faxed to the Wake Forest football office, head coach Dave Clawson made his first public comments about the 6’3” wide receiver, one of three four-star recruits in the Deacons’ class of 2019.

“YES!! Another Big Time WR from NC. Donavon gives us a big WR on the outside with outstanding playmaking ability,” said Clawson in a tweet that was accompanied by an animated graphic announcing the signing. College coaches are not allowed to publicly comment on recruits until they have officially signed.

Greene is wrapping up his senior year at Mount Airy early, and will enroll at Wake Forest on Jan. 12. He needed just two credits for graduation and was able to complete them in the first semester. Joining the Deacons early will allow him to take part in spring drills and give him an excellent chance at playing time in the coming fall.

“They told me that the freshmen coming in all have a chance for early playing time,” said Greene. “They have some receivers who are graduating and some who are injured right now. Some of the freshmen are going to have to come and in and get it done.”

Greene, who verbally committed to Wake Forest during the summer, was a four-year varsity player for the Granite Bears. As a freshman, he caught 15 passes for 312 yards, but then became Mount Airy’s leading receiver as a sophomore in 2016, with 26 catches for 467 yards despite playing in just 10 of the Bears’ 15 games that season. It was during this season that he began drawing attention from college scouts.

“After my sophomore year, I really felt like I had a thing for playing receiver, and I felt like I could do it at the collegiate level,” said Greene. “That summer, going into my junior year, I started getting a lot of things in the mail. I started going on unofficial visits and looking at campuses.”

Ironically, Greene never planned on playing football in high school. When he and his brother Greg arrived on campus, Greg was focused on football, while Donavon planned on pursuing an athletic future as a basketball player. It took some persuasion from then-head football coach Kelly Holder and his staff to convince Donavon to give the gridiron a go. By his sophomore season, he realized his ticket to big-time college athletics would be on the football field.

“We had to go get Donavon,” said Holder, who retired as head coach after the 2017 season. “Greg wanted to play, Donnie did not, so we had to talk Donnie into it. I think Greg and his father did that, and we are very grateful that they did.”

“I was going to come in and be a strictly basketball player, because I thought that was what I would do in college,” Donavon said. “My freshman year, Jonathan Wilmoth, who’s the coach at East Wilkes now, and Coach Holder really convinced me to play. I’m glad they did.”

As a junior, Greene had 46 receptions for 1,138 yards and 16 touchdowns. The Bears made it all the way to the state championship game, where he caught a pass for Mount Airy’s only touchdown in the finals. He was named to several All-State teams, and his consensus prospect ratings rose from three stars to four. Greene received offers from eight different major-college football programs — East Carolina, Duke, Appalachian State, N.C. State, Notre Dame, North Carolina, Georgia Tech and Wake Forest. On March 3 of this year, he made a verbal commitment to the Blue Devils, but soon realized he’d jumped the gun.

“When I committed that night, I felt like it was a ‘persuasion commitment,’” he recalled. “I was at a basketball game, it was Duke vs. Carolina, and they had other athletes there who had committed and I thought I’d just get on that train. But I got back home and realized I really didn’t like much about Duke football.”

Greene de-committed from Duke on May 22, and on the night of June 24, 2018, he told Clawson that he wanted to become a Demon Deacon, joining the closest major-college team to his home and the very first one to offer him — on June 2, 2017, before his breakout junior season had even occurred.

“Wake’s coaches feel like family to me, and it feels like home. When I’m there, I feel like I’m home,” said Greene.

Greene went on to play one more outstanding high school season. Playing for new head coach J.K. Adkins, he caught 56 passes for 1,257 yards and 14 touchdowns in just 12 games. He suffered a concussion in the team’s second-round playoff game with Swain County, a game in which he caught two TD passes and returned a fumble for another, and was forced to watch from the sidelines as the Bears lost to arch-rival East Surry a week later. However, the stellar performance made him Mount Airy’s first player chosen for the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas in 35 years.

Both of his coaches with the Bears had high praise for Greene’s talents.

“If he’s not the best player I’ve coached, he’s one of the top two,” said Adkins. “We had a kid at Salisbury named Romar Morris who was a great player at Carolina and spent six years in the NFL. Athletically, they are very similar.

“I’m very proud of Donavon and this is a great day for him and for the Mount Airy program, as well.”

“I’ve seen some good football players,” said Holder, who coached Greene for three seasons. “I would assume he’s probably the most talented football player we’ve had. If he graduates, comes back and is a successful father and citizen, then all of that football stuff is icing on the cake. I’m super-proud of him.”

MA standout signs with Wake Forest, will enroll next month

